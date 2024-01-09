LEGO Group’s $1.3 Billion Factory in Vietnam: A Green Manufacturing Revolution

Leading global toy manufacturer, the LEGO Group, has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish a billion-dollar factory in Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong. The meticulously designed factory, a project worth $1.3 billion, broke ground in November 2022 at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III. According to the timeline shared by Preben Elnef, the Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam, the transition from the planning phase to full-scale production is slated for 2024.

A Step Towards Sustainable Development

What sets this factory apart is LEGO Group’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly production. The company has collaborated with partners to ensure a 110 kV grid connection and has plans to deploy solar power systems. These forward-thinking steps are part of the company’s overarching goal to achieve net-zero emissions, a move that underscores the LEGO Group’s dedication to preserving the planet and leading the way in green manufacturing.

Boosting Local Economy

The factory’s operation promises a significant boost to Binh Duong’s economy, with the creation of thousands of jobs. This venture aligns with the province’s focus on sustainable industrial development, and the local government has expressed its unequivocal support for the project. Vo Van Minh, the Chairman of Binh Duong province’s People’s Committee, emphasized the region’s positive investment environment and underlined the importance of cooperation between the government and businesses.

Building the Future

As the LEGO Group embarks on this ambitious journey, it is not just constructing a factory, it is building a sustainable future. The project is not only an investment in the economy of Binh Duong but is also a testament to LEGO’s commitment to the environment. By 2050, the company aims to become a carbon-neutral facility, setting an industry standard for other manufacturers to emulate.