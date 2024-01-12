en English
Aviation

Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam

A new dawn is breaking over Vietnam’s aviation industry as a Korean investor prepares to break ground on a high-tech aviation parts factory in Da Nang’s Hi-tech Park. The factory, backed by KP Aero Industries, is set to kick-start construction in the first quarter of 2024 and aims to operate at full capacity by the second quarter of 2029. The initiative promises to bolster the already flourishing relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Revolutionizing Aviation Manufacturing

The factory is designed to produce a variety of components for the aviation industry, including parts for Boeing aircraft such as the 737, 787, and 737 Max. Production will commence in phases from the fourth quarter of 2024, and the factory will be able to produce aft body, APU door, MIC wing tip, raked wing tip, wing box, winglet, flap fairing support and aircraft metal fabrication facilities. This marks a significant step forward in the evolution of aviation technology in the region.

Strengthening Ties and Building Synergies

The project is the fruit of a cooperation agreement involving the Da Nang Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, Da Nang University of Science Technology, and Korean Air. KP Aero Industries, known for supplying parts to Boeing, Airbus, and Korean Air, has a proven track record in the industry. This investment is the second of its kind in the park, following the establishment of the Da Nang Sunshine Aerospace by Universal Alloy Corporation from the US.

Hi-Tech Park: A Hub of Innovation

The Hi-Tech Park is rapidly emerging as a hotspot for foreign direct investment (FDI). It currently houses 28 projects, including 12 FDI projects with a combined investment of 702.24 million USD, and 16 domestic projects worth over 7 trillion VND (approximately 280 million USD). The RoK is among the top five foreign investors in Da Nang, with significant investments in the ICT and hi-tech sectors. Big names like LG Electronics and Samsung are also expanding their presence with an R&D centre and an Innovation Campus, respectively. Furthermore, the partnership between Vietnam and Korea is strengthening, with a focus on AI technology and the training of semiconductor and chip design engineers at the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Information Technology University.

Aviation Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

