Asia

Japanese Retailers Forge Ahead with Expansion Plans in Vietnam

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Japanese Retailers Forge Ahead with Expansion Plans in Vietnam

In defiance of economic turbulence and a slump in consumer spending, Japanese retailers are demonstrating resilience by expanding their footprint in Vietnam. Uniqlo, which made its debut in Vietnam four years ago, now boasts 22 stores, with seven new establishments inaugurated this year alone. Simultaneously, Muji, marking its third year in the country, operates seven stores, three of which were launched this year.

Relentless Expansion Amid Economic Challenges

Sakuko, a retailer specializing in Japanese imported goods, has unveiled eight new outlets this year, bringing its total to a robust 42. The company has set a target to bolster the count to 60 stores by 2024. Aeon, another heavyweight in the retail arena, is planning a strategic expansion, with a new outlet in Hue City on the cards for next year. This move comes after an investment of $1.18 billion spread over 11 years.

The Contrast of Success Amid Decreased Sales

This growth unfolds against the backdrop of a 6.9% year-on-year decrease in retail sales of goods and services in Vietnam for the first 10 months of 2023. Yet, Japanese retailers have managed to buck the trend. Sakuko witnessed a 15% surge in revenues, while Muji’s sales charted a steady growth trajectory. Although Uniqlo has not disclosed its income statement, the company asserts that its performance is in sync with its long-term strategic plans.

Driving Factors Behind Japanese Retail Success

The soaring popularity of Japanese merchandise in Vietnam greatly contributes to the success of these retailers. Market research has uncovered a strong preference among Vietnamese consumers for ‘Made in Japan’ products, notably in the automotive and electronics segments. The combination of a stable political environment, consistent economic growth, and receptive market dynamics in Vietnam makes it an attractive destination for Japanese retailers.

Further strengthening their presence, these brands are investing in local production. Notably, Uniqlo and Muji’s parent company, Ryohin Keikaku, have struck partnerships with Vietnamese factories. The integration of community engagement and cultural assimilation further fortifies the bond between Japanese retailers and Vietnamese consumers, promising a vibrant future for Japanese retail in Vietnam.

Asia Business Vietnam
Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

