Indonesian Travel Agents Association Explores Tourism Opportunities in Da Nang

In an ambitious venture to explore the flourishing tourism market of Da Nang, Vietnam, a 35-member delegation from the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) embarked on a visit from January 8-12. The visit, a significant stride in fostering bilateral tourism ties, involved an enlightening seminar with Da Nang’s municipal Department of Tourism. The focal point of the discussion was devising strategies to pull Indonesian tourists to Da Nang, with the potential introduction of direct flights between Indonesia and Da Nang topping the agenda.

Restoration of Indonesian Flights

In her address, ASTINDO Chairwoman Pauline Suharno revealed that Indonesia is witnessing a resurgence in domestic and international flights, with restoration reaching up to 90% post-COVID-19. She further stated that Muslim tourists from Indonesia have quite manageable expectations regarding Halal food availability, which is a key consideration in their travel plans.

Da Nang’s Appeal to Indonesian Tourists

Last year, Da Nang welcomed over 26,000 Indonesian tourists, accounting for approximately 25% of the total Indonesian tourists to Vietnam. In a bid to cater to Muslim travelers, the city has set up Halal restaurants and established prayer rooms at its international airport. The city is further planning to roll out new tourism products and services to entice more visitors from Indonesia in the ensuing year.

Da Nang: A Post-COVID Success Story

Da Nang, a modern beach city nestled between two UNESCO-heritage sites, Hoi An and Hue, has been lauded by Conde Nast Traveller (CN Traveler) as the second-best place to visit in Asia in 2024, trailing only behind Bangkok’s Chinatown. The city has emerged as ‘one of Asia’s big post-COVID success stories,’ having surpassed pre-pandemic international arrival numbers in 2023.