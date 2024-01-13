Indonesian President Backs VinFast’s EV Investment and Plant Construction in Indonesia

The Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, has expressed his support for the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, VinFast, during his visit to the company’s vast factory in Haiphong, Vietnam. This endorsement came as a significant conclusion to the President’s three-day official visit to Vietnam, signaling a warmer trade relationship between the two countries.

VinFast’s Investment and Expansion

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, which originated as an instant noodle business in Ukraine in the 90s and now spearheaded by Vietnam’s richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, has announced a hefty investment of $1.2 billion. The company plans to construct a facility in Indonesia capable of manufacturing up to 50,000 vehicles annually. This ambitious project aligns with VinFast’s broader global goal to establish a presence in 50 markets, selling electric vehicles to a worldwide audience.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Further bolstering its Indonesian venture, VinFast’s founder also majorly owns Green SM, an EV taxi operator. Green SM has committed to a substantial investment of $900 million in Indonesia. Previously, it has partnered with Indonesian tech giant PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, aiming to transition their taxi fleet into electric vehicles. This collaboration signifies a strategic move to promote clean energy and reduce carbon emissions in the country’s transportation sector.

Global Expansion and Future Plans

VinFast’s expansion is not limited to Indonesia. The company has set its sight on the United States, where it plans to build a $4 billion factory in North Carolina. This massive plant is expected to start production later this year. Furthermore, the company intends to invest up to $2 billion for an EV factory in India, further extending its global footprint. Both Vietnam and Indonesia are beneficiaries of financial commitments from the G7 as part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership, aiding their shift from fossil fuels to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.