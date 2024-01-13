en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indonesian President Backs VinFast’s EV Investment and Plant Construction in Indonesia

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
Indonesian President Backs VinFast’s EV Investment and Plant Construction in Indonesia

The Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, has expressed his support for the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, VinFast, during his visit to the company’s vast factory in Haiphong, Vietnam. This endorsement came as a significant conclusion to the President’s three-day official visit to Vietnam, signaling a warmer trade relationship between the two countries.

VinFast’s Investment and Expansion

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, which originated as an instant noodle business in Ukraine in the 90s and now spearheaded by Vietnam’s richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, has announced a hefty investment of $1.2 billion. The company plans to construct a facility in Indonesia capable of manufacturing up to 50,000 vehicles annually. This ambitious project aligns with VinFast’s broader global goal to establish a presence in 50 markets, selling electric vehicles to a worldwide audience.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Further bolstering its Indonesian venture, VinFast’s founder also majorly owns Green SM, an EV taxi operator. Green SM has committed to a substantial investment of $900 million in Indonesia. Previously, it has partnered with Indonesian tech giant PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, aiming to transition their taxi fleet into electric vehicles. This collaboration signifies a strategic move to promote clean energy and reduce carbon emissions in the country’s transportation sector.

Global Expansion and Future Plans

VinFast’s expansion is not limited to Indonesia. The company has set its sight on the United States, where it plans to build a $4 billion factory in North Carolina. This massive plant is expected to start production later this year. Furthermore, the company intends to invest up to $2 billion for an EV factory in India, further extending its global footprint. Both Vietnam and Indonesia are beneficiaries of financial commitments from the G7 as part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership, aiding their shift from fossil fuels to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.

0
Business Indonesia Vietnam
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Renowned celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, known for her work with Hollywood A-listers such as Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Jessica Chastain, has entered into a collaboration with British shoe brand, Sole Bliss. The brand, celebrated for its podiatrist-approved, bunion-friendly footwear, has joined forces with Stewart to co-design two new shoe styles specifically for red carpet
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
11 mins ago
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching's Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore
12 mins ago
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching's Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore
China's Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official
9 mins ago
China's Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
10 mins ago
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses
11 mins ago
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses
Latest Headlines
World News
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
22 seconds
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
3 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
4 mins
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
5 mins
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
6 mins
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
6 mins
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
7 mins
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
7 mins
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
47 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app