Business

Hyosung Group to Bolster Vietnam Investment with Additional $2 Billion

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
In a significant move towards expanding its business reach, South Korean industrial conglomerate, Hyosung Group, has declared plans to inject an additional $2 billion in Vietnam. This revelation was reported by local newspaper VnExpress and confirmed by Hyosung Group’s vice-chairman Cho Hyun-sang at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos.

Hyosung Group’s Previous Investments in Vietnam

The conglomerate has already made substantial investments in Vietnam amounting to $3.5 billion. These investments were strategically focused on major manufacturing hubs such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. This decisive move by Hyosung Group has not only established its strong presence in these regions but also resulted in job creation for approximately 9,000 locals.

Details about the New Investment

With this new investment, Hyosung Group’s total investment in Vietnam is projected to rise to a whopping $5.5 billion. However, the specific areas where these new investments will be channeled have not been disclosed yet. This announcement adds to the company’s recent revelation of its plans to invest $720 million in a biotech fiber manufacturing plant in southern Vietnam, thereby highlighting its commitment to the nation’s growth.

Hyosung Group’s Silence and VnExpress’s Role

Despite these recent developments, Hyosung Group has remained silent when Reuters reached out for a comment. The report from VnExpress, which was published without any edits by Devdiscourse staff, was based on a syndicated feed.

Business Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

