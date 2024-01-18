Hyosung Group to Bolster Vietnam Investment with Additional $2 Billion

In a significant move towards expanding its business reach, South Korean industrial conglomerate, Hyosung Group, has declared plans to inject an additional $2 billion in Vietnam. This revelation was reported by local newspaper VnExpress and confirmed by Hyosung Group’s vice-chairman Cho Hyun-sang at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos.

Hyosung Group’s Previous Investments in Vietnam

The conglomerate has already made substantial investments in Vietnam amounting to $3.5 billion. These investments were strategically focused on major manufacturing hubs such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. This decisive move by Hyosung Group has not only established its strong presence in these regions but also resulted in job creation for approximately 9,000 locals.

Details about the New Investment

With this new investment, Hyosung Group’s total investment in Vietnam is projected to rise to a whopping $5.5 billion. However, the specific areas where these new investments will be channeled have not been disclosed yet. This announcement adds to the company’s recent revelation of its plans to invest $720 million in a biotech fiber manufacturing plant in southern Vietnam, thereby highlighting its commitment to the nation’s growth.

Hyosung Group’s Silence and VnExpress’s Role

Despite these recent developments, Hyosung Group has remained silent when Reuters reached out for a comment. The report from VnExpress, which was published without any edits by Devdiscourse staff, was based on a syndicated feed.