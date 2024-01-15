en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally

In a significant nod to Vietnam’s rich cultural fabric, Hue, a city steeped in history and heritage, has been recognized among the world’s top 25 cultural destinations. The accolade, part of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards, underscores the city’s allure that has captivated global travelers.

Historical Hue: A Journey Back in Time

At the heart of Hue’s charm are the vestiges from the era of the Nguyen Dynasty – Vietnam’s last royal family that ruled between 1802 and 1945. The city’s iconic landmarks, such as the Imperial Citadel, Thanh Toan Bridge, royal tombs, and the Forbidden City, serve as a mirror to the past, offering a glimpse into the country’s regal history.

Built in 1803, the Imperial City was the national capital until 1945. Today, this UNESCO World Heritage Site, part of the larger Hue Ancient Citadel, draws in history enthusiasts and tourists alike, eager to explore its historic grandeur.

From Royal Tombs to Culinary Delights

The royal tombs, scattered around the city center, have emerged as major tourist draws, attracting thousands of visitors each year. But Hue’s appeal extends beyond its historical sites. Recognized by international food magazine TasteAtlas, Hue, along with Ho Chi Minh City, has carved a niche among the top 100 best food cities and regions worldwide.

The city’s food stalls, particularly those extending from Dong Ba Market to Dong Ba Bus Station, offer a unique culinary experience. Here, visitors can sample diverse traditional dishes, served by friendly locals, in what is often referred to as Hue’s ‘food paradise’.

Hue in Global Limelight

The recognition of Hue as a top cultural destination is based on Tripadvisor reviews by global travelers during the period from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Adding to the city’s growing popularity, the Maltese-flagged cruise ship, celebrity Solstice, carrying 2,700 tourists, was the first cruise vessel to dock in Hue in 2024.

Renowned U.S. magazine, Travel+Leisure, too, has recommended Thua Thien Hue as an unforgettable Asian destination to visit in 2024. Travelers’ glowing testimonials underscore Hue’s tranquility, cultural significance, and beauty, contrasting it favorably with Hoi An’s commercialized old town.

These acknowledgments mark the growing global appreciation for Hue’s blend of history, culture, and culinary delights, setting the city firmly on the world tourism map.

0
Asia Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
7 mins ago
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Millions of voters in Taiwan made their voices heard in an election that has the potential to shift the geopolitics of the region. Despite stern warnings from Beijing, the Taiwanese people elected William Lie, a staunch pro-independence candidate, as their new president. This decision, a direct defiance of China’s threats, embodies the democratic will of
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
George Town Aglow: 2,200 Red Lanterns Illuminate Heritage Enclave for CNY
1 hour ago
George Town Aglow: 2,200 Red Lanterns Illuminate Heritage Enclave for CNY
Palawan Takes Center Stage in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travel Trends
9 hours ago
Palawan Takes Center Stage in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travel Trends
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security
29 mins ago
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security
Ceasefire in Myanmar: A Beacon of Hope for Regional Stability and Prosperity
54 mins ago
Ceasefire in Myanmar: A Beacon of Hope for Regional Stability and Prosperity
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan's Election Victory
1 hour ago
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan's Election Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
1 min
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
3 mins
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
6 mins
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
6 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
7 mins
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
7 mins
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
7 mins
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
8 mins
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
56 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app