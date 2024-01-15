Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally

In a significant nod to Vietnam’s rich cultural fabric, Hue, a city steeped in history and heritage, has been recognized among the world’s top 25 cultural destinations. The accolade, part of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards, underscores the city’s allure that has captivated global travelers.

Historical Hue: A Journey Back in Time

At the heart of Hue’s charm are the vestiges from the era of the Nguyen Dynasty – Vietnam’s last royal family that ruled between 1802 and 1945. The city’s iconic landmarks, such as the Imperial Citadel, Thanh Toan Bridge, royal tombs, and the Forbidden City, serve as a mirror to the past, offering a glimpse into the country’s regal history.

Built in 1803, the Imperial City was the national capital until 1945. Today, this UNESCO World Heritage Site, part of the larger Hue Ancient Citadel, draws in history enthusiasts and tourists alike, eager to explore its historic grandeur.

From Royal Tombs to Culinary Delights

The royal tombs, scattered around the city center, have emerged as major tourist draws, attracting thousands of visitors each year. But Hue’s appeal extends beyond its historical sites. Recognized by international food magazine TasteAtlas, Hue, along with Ho Chi Minh City, has carved a niche among the top 100 best food cities and regions worldwide.

The city’s food stalls, particularly those extending from Dong Ba Market to Dong Ba Bus Station, offer a unique culinary experience. Here, visitors can sample diverse traditional dishes, served by friendly locals, in what is often referred to as Hue’s ‘food paradise’.

Hue in Global Limelight

The recognition of Hue as a top cultural destination is based on Tripadvisor reviews by global travelers during the period from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Adding to the city’s growing popularity, the Maltese-flagged cruise ship, celebrity Solstice, carrying 2,700 tourists, was the first cruise vessel to dock in Hue in 2024.

Renowned U.S. magazine, Travel+Leisure, too, has recommended Thua Thien Hue as an unforgettable Asian destination to visit in 2024. Travelers’ glowing testimonials underscore Hue’s tranquility, cultural significance, and beauty, contrasting it favorably with Hoi An’s commercialized old town.

These acknowledgments mark the growing global appreciation for Hue’s blend of history, culture, and culinary delights, setting the city firmly on the world tourism map.