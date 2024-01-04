en English
Transportation

Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Progress and Targets for Key Transport Projects

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
In a significant stride towards improving transport infrastructure, the HCM City Transportation Construction Investment Project Management Board, led by Director Luong Minh Phuc, has announced the progress and targets for five major transport projects in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. These ambitious initiatives aim to overhaul the city’s transport system and enhance connectivity, fostering economic growth and urban development.

Key Developments and Timelines

The five key projects include the construction of Belt Road No 3, An Phu intersection, the expansion of National Highway No 50, the Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underground tunnel, and the Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa route. With these projects, the city aims to alleviate congestion, improve transportation efficiency, and propel economic activity.

The Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underground tunnel is on track for completion within 2024, with two critical segments slated to open on June 30 and December 31. The project, envisaged as a key infrastructural upgrade, will enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters.

The Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa route, backed by an investment of VND4.8 trillion, is projected to be fully operational by the end of 2024. This strategic route is expected to significantly improve connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation across the city.

Future Roadmap

Looking beyond, the Belt Road No 3 project, a critical arterial route, is targeted for completion by the end of 2026. Furthermore, the expansion of Highway No 50 is expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2025, while the An Phu intersection is set to be completed in April 2025.

Beyond these, the management board is also entrusted with site clearance for additional projects and the execution of 38 other projects, including the construction of Nam Ly Bridge, Rach Dia, Phuoc Long Bridges, Ba Hom Bridge, and the upgrade of Ten Lua Road. These projects are part of the city’s broader plan to revamp its transport infrastructure and catalyze urban development.

International Collaboration and Future Plans

In addition to local initiatives, international collaborations are also shaping the city’s infrastructural landscape. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has inked a loan agreement worth USD290.08 million with the Government of Vietnam to fund the construction of Ho Chi Minh City Metro’s Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien section). The project, which is 97 per cent completed as of December 2023, is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024.

The city’s strategic plan for 2024 also includes a focus on enhancing the capacity of the power transmission grid and purchasing electricity from Laos, a move that will ensure a robust electricity supply for the city’s burgeoning development needs. The Prime Minister has directed local authorities to expedite land clearance compensation for key electricity grid projects, further underscoring the government’s commitment to infrastructural development.

Transportation Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

