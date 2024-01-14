Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Night Double-Decker Bus Tour

Ho Chi Minh City, popularly known as Saigon, has opened a new chapter in its nightlife with the introduction of a double-decker bus tour. The city, renowned for its vibrant energy and dynamic pace, now offers a unique opportunity for both locals and tourists to see its many colors under the shimmering city lights. The tour operates from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., a distinctive offering that sets it apart from the usual day tours.

Explore Saigon After Sunset

This innovative service allows passengers to take in popular attractions such as the Saigon Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Ben Thanh Market. With the option to hop on and off at various stops, passengers can tailor their itinerary and spend as much time as they wish at each destination. The bus tour offers a convenient and scenic way to experience the vibrant city after dark, opening a whole new dimension to the city’s tourism offerings.

A New Addition to the Tourism Canvas

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has included this night bus tour in its ’10 most fascinating sightseeing programs’ for the city. This inclusion not only confirms the city’s commitment to enhancing its tourism offerings but also underlines the unique experience the tour promises. The ticket prices for this nocturnal adventure range between US$7 and US$13.

Travel Restrictions in Northern Vietnam

While the southern city of Ho Chi Minh is amplifying its tourist allure, travelers looking to explore the northern regions of Vietnam by bike should be aware of certain restrictions. Tourists are limited to one border crossing when attempting to exit Vietnam to Laos in the north. Therefore, those with plans to explore the northern regions may need to reconsider their itineraries.