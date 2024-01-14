en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Night Double-Decker Bus Tour

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Night Double-Decker Bus Tour

Ho Chi Minh City, popularly known as Saigon, has opened a new chapter in its nightlife with the introduction of a double-decker bus tour. The city, renowned for its vibrant energy and dynamic pace, now offers a unique opportunity for both locals and tourists to see its many colors under the shimmering city lights. The tour operates from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., a distinctive offering that sets it apart from the usual day tours.

Explore Saigon After Sunset

This innovative service allows passengers to take in popular attractions such as the Saigon Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Ben Thanh Market. With the option to hop on and off at various stops, passengers can tailor their itinerary and spend as much time as they wish at each destination. The bus tour offers a convenient and scenic way to experience the vibrant city after dark, opening a whole new dimension to the city’s tourism offerings.

A New Addition to the Tourism Canvas

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has included this night bus tour in its ’10 most fascinating sightseeing programs’ for the city. This inclusion not only confirms the city’s commitment to enhancing its tourism offerings but also underlines the unique experience the tour promises. The ticket prices for this nocturnal adventure range between US$7 and US$13.

Travel Restrictions in Northern Vietnam

While the southern city of Ho Chi Minh is amplifying its tourist allure, travelers looking to explore the northern regions of Vietnam by bike should be aware of certain restrictions. Tourists are limited to one border crossing when attempting to exit Vietnam to Laos in the north. Therefore, those with plans to explore the northern regions may need to reconsider their itineraries.

0
Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
1 hour ago
The Dichotomy of Paths and Roads: Wendell Berry's Insight and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Impact
Wendell Berry, a respected American writer, farmer, and advocate for ecological responsibility, once drew a thoughtful distinction between a path and a road in his essay ‘A Native Hill.’ He defined a path as a familiar non-destructive habit that adapts to the natural contours of the landscape. A road, on the other hand, was seen
The Dichotomy of Paths and Roads: Wendell Berry's Insight and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Impact
Over 8,000 Vehicles Mark the Inaugural Day of Mumbai's Atal Setu
2 hours ago
Over 8,000 Vehicles Mark the Inaugural Day of Mumbai's Atal Setu
UAE's Visa Extension Service Sees Significant Fee Hike
2 hours ago
UAE's Visa Extension Service Sees Significant Fee Hike
Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer
1 hour ago
Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer
Schiphol Airport Unveils Apple Watch App to Enhance Traveler Experience
1 hour ago
Schiphol Airport Unveils Apple Watch App to Enhance Traveler Experience
Qawra, Malta: A Tapestry of History, Nature, and Hospitality
1 hour ago
Qawra, Malta: A Tapestry of History, Nature, and Hospitality
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
3 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
3 mins
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
6 mins
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
6 mins
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
10 mins
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
13 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
14 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
14 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
19 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app