Ho Chi Minh City to Introduce Electric Vehicles for Tourism in a New Pilot Program

In a bid to promote sustainable tourism and reduce environmental impact, Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a pilot program to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) for transporting tourists. The innovative program, aiming to enhance tourism experiences, and simultaneously contribute to environmental conservation, is set to launch from the first quarter of the year and will run until December 31, 2025.

Revolutionizing Tourism Transport

Approximately 200 EVs, with seating capacities ranging from 5 to 12, are slated for this service. These electric vehicles will be operational daily from 6 am to 12 am, offering tourists an eco-friendly mode of transportation to various city attractions. The service will be provided by Saigon Public Transport Co., Ltd., a renowned operator in the region.

Infrastructure Development for the Program

Alongside the introduction of EVs, the initiative involves significant infrastructural developments. This includes the establishment of designated pick-up and drop-off points for the convenience of tourists. Further, the program will oversee the installation of street signboards to guide tourists and drivers alike.

Moreover, the program includes the establishment of electric charging stations for the EVs, ensuring their smooth and uninterrupted operation. The charging stations' strategic placement will contribute to the program's success and the city's broader goal of promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Scope of the Program

The EVs are planned to be operational in districts 1, 4, 5, and 6 of Ho Chi Minh City. These districts cover a wide range of streets that connect major city landmarks such as Nha Rong Harbor and Khanh Hoi Bridge. Offering tourists a comfortable and green mode of transportation to these iconic sites will further enhance the city's appeal as a prime tourist destination.

This proposed pilot program is an integral part of a broader effort to enhance the tourism infrastructure in Ho Chi Minh City, while also promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions. By integrating sustainability into tourism, the city sets a commendable example for other tourist destinations worldwide.