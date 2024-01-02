en English
Travel & Tourism

Ho Chi Minh City Sees Tourism Surge in New Year’s Holiday

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Ho Chi Minh City Sees Tourism Surge in New Year’s Holiday

Ho Chi Minh City (HCM City), Vietnam’s bustling metropolis, welcomed 2024 with a boom in tourism. The city recorded approximately 1.65 million visitors during the New Year holiday, marking a 3.1 percent increase from the previous year. Remarkably, the inflow of overnight tourists rose by 5 percent, reaching about 225,700, while the number of international tourists saw an impressive 86.1 percent surge, exceeding 46,500 visitors.

An Uplift in Tourism Revenue

The city’s tourism revenue also experienced a significant upswing, reaching around 6.4 trillion Vietnamese Dong (equivalent to US$263 million), a 7.7 percent rise from the prior year. This surge was especially noticeable among premium tourists from Europe, the United States, and Australia. Despite the higher costs of plane tickets and the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, domestic tourists continued to travel within the city, return to their hometowns, or visit eco-tourism areas.

Record Visitors at Key Locations

The People’s Committee and People’s Council headquarters reported a record number of visitors since their opening in April 2023, with approximately 2,500 individuals across 45 tour groups. Tourism and travel agencies in HCM City introduced over 100 new tourism products, focusing on unique district attractions and inter-district tours, as well as new offerings like waterway and night tourism.

Promoting Tourism Development

The city further promoted tourism development with the announcement of the expansion of the Thiềng Liềng Community Tourism Area in Cần Giờ District. Entertainment venues like the Suối Tiên Amusement Park and Đầm Sen Park held special events, including performances, circus shows, street performances, and fireworks to celebrate the New Year. Moreover, the Gigamall Shopping Center unveiled a Van Gogh exhibition at the end of 2023, adding a cultural attraction for tourists.

On the other hand, the Cam Ranh International Airport Customs Branch reported a substantial increase in international flights and passengers arriving in Khanh Hoa province. The airport has opened new international routes and aims to welcome 9 million tourists, including 3 million international visitors, in 2024. The Customs Branch is also implementing measures to prevent trafficking and trade fraud, considering the potential risks associated with the surge in flights.

On the festival front, HCM City is hosting several vibrant festivals in 2024, which not only showcase the city’s cultural heritage and tourism potential but also promote tourism, foster economic growth, and strengthen international ties and collaborations. This wave of festivals includes the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, the River Festival, the Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, and the Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon Techcombank.

Travel & Tourism Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

