Ho Chi Minh City Marks 65th Anniversary of Cuba’s National Day with Commitment to Strengthened Ties

Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) commemorated the 65th anniversary of Cuba’s National Day on January 15, a historical day that marks the establishment of Cuba’s national sovereignty on January 1, 1959. The event served as a reminder of the robust and multifaceted ties between Vietnam and Cuba that have evolved and strengthened over the past five decades.

Decades of Strengthened Ties

Truong Thi Hien, the Chairwoman of the city’s Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, underscored the breadth of these ties that span various domains such as politics, economy, defence, agriculture, education, and health care, among others. She further recounted the activities undertaken by HUFO and other associations in the past year aimed at enhancing the friendship between the peoples of the two nations.

A Special Relationship

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Ariadne Feo Labrada, acknowledged the special relationship between the two countries and shed light on the flourishing cooperation in 2023, particularly in grassroots health care. Labrada reiterated Cuba’s commitment to further develop economic and trade relations while maintaining strong political ties with Vietnam.

Looking Forward

Emphasizing the future, Labrada underscored the intent to promote youth exchanges and uphold the traditions and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba. This commitment signifies a renewed pledge to strengthening the ties that bind these two nations together, a connection that has been nurtured over the course of history and is set to continue.