Ho Chi Minh City Comes Alive for Tet Festival

The streets of Ho Chi Minh City have been transformed into a vibrant tapestry of color as the city prepares for the upcoming Tet Festival, a significant cultural event marking the Lunar New Year of the Dragon. The city, especially District 1, known for its commercial prowess, is buzzing with an infectious energy, resonating deeply with the excitement and anticipation of its residents.

Embodying Cultural Essence through Decorations

The Tet decorations are more than just a feast for the eyes. They embody the cultural essence and the celebratory mood of the occasion. As the city gears up for this annual celebration, the spirit of Tet can be felt through the elaborate preparations and the joyful disposition of the people eagerly awaiting the Year of the Dragon.

The Heartbeat of Tet: Ho Chi Minh City Flower Market

One of the central highlights of the city’s preparations for Tet is the Ho Chi Minh City Flower Market. Bursting with a myriad of colors, the market is a testament to the city’s embracing of tradition and celebration of unity and respect during Tet. Traditional activities and games are also a part of the festivities, adding to the city’s festive atmosphere.

Tet Festival 2024: A Confluence of Tradition and Technology

The upcoming Tet Festival in 2024 promises to be a grand affair. Spanning an expansive area of 11,200 sq.m, the festival will feature more than 20 publishing houses showcasing over 3,000 titles, including Tet greeting poems and articles by President Ho Chi Minh. The festival will also mark significant historical events and dedicate a space to the growing influence of technology in the book industry. Moreover, hundreds of books will be distributed for free as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations, with a cashless payment option for added convenience.