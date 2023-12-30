en English
Business

Ho Chi Minh City Businesses Grapple with Tet Bonus Amid Economic Challenges

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:22 pm EST
In the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, the directors of a prominent footwear business were recently caught in a conundrum. The decision at hand? To announce the company’s Tet bonus, a traditional financial token aimed at boosting morale during Vietnam’s most significant holiday. However, the bonus this year was set to be 10% less than the previous one, a consequence of a challenging year for the business that mirrored the city’s three-month Covid lockdown in 2021.

Consensus Amid Crisis

The reduction in the Tet bonus was not a unilateral decision but a consensus reached after thorough discussions between the company executives and labor union representatives. This decision was made in light of the fact that the industry’s export revenue had plummeted by 15%, painting a grim picture of the business landscape. It’s worth noting that while the Tet bonus is not a legal requirement in Vietnam, it is a deeply ingrained custom that companies across the nation adhere to.

Missed Deadline & Economic Struggles

Yet, a significant number of companies in Ho Chi Minh City missed the December 25 deadline set by the city’s Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to announce their bonuses, triggering widespread concern. This delay in announcement underscores the economic struggles facing businesses in the city. Amid these challenges, the narrative of a worker juggling two jobs to make ends meet resonates deeply, highlighting the importance of the Tet bonus in managing holiday expenses and offering a glimmer of hope.

The Tet Bonus: A Picture of Disparity

The highest reported Tet bonus in Ho Chi Minh City escalated to an impressive VND750 million ($85,000), a 56% increase from the previous year. Contrarily, the average Tet bonus witnessed a minor dip, falling to VND12.3 million from last year’s VND12.88 million. Nationally, the highest recorded Tet bonus was a staggering VND5.7 billion ($234,327), awarded to a general director at a Japanese-invested company, while the lowest was a scant VND20,000 (82 cents), given to an employee in Ca Mau Province. Despite this stark disparity, the average Tet bonus across Vietnam maintains a steady VND6.85 million, reflecting the resilience of tradition amid economic turbulence.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

