Ho Chi Minh City Amplifies English Learning in Preschool Education

In a bold step towards leveling up English proficiency, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has turned its focus towards its youngest learners. Approximately 157,000 children, aged between three and six, are currently engaged in English programs at kindergartens. This initiative, which took root in 2020, has grown to incorporate 1,218 kindergartens, all equipped with necessary facilities, and boasts a workforce of nearly 3,200 teachers. This contingent includes over 230 native English-speaking teachers, hailing from private language centers.

Embracing a Natural Learning Approach

The program's fundamental strength lies in its unique emphasis on a natural learning approach. This methodology parlays English learning through interactive games, engaging songs, and captivating stories. This approach not only bolsters communication skills in children but also sets the stage for their future English learning journey.

Challenges Clouding the Initiative

Despite the strides made, concerns loom large regarding the relatively small percentage of children benefiting from English learning, in light of HCMC's 3,000 preschool institutions. Several roadblocks stand in the way of expanding the program. Parental skepticism about the efficacy of early language learning, a stark shortage of English teachers in peripheral districts, and financial constraints present formidable challenges. These budgetary limitations make it difficult for schools to secure the necessary equipment and for less affluent families to shoulder the costs.

English Familiarization Program: A Step Forward

The Ministry of Education and Training's English familiarization program for preschoolers aims to equip children with a basic understanding and usage of English. By the conclusion of the previous academic year, English programs had made their mark in 53 out of 63 localities in Vietnam. This advancement has resulted in 56.5% of children gaining access to English learning, marking a significant step towards a multilingual future for Vietnam's next generation.