Hanoi Taxi Driver Caught Driving on Sidewalk: A Wake-Up Call for Urban Traffic Violations

In the bustling city of Hanoi, a taxi driver was seen flouting traffic rules, using the sidewalk as a roadway. The incident, which occurred on the busy Thanh Nien Street, one of the city's main arteries, was caught by a dash camera mounted on a trailing vehicle. The cab driver's audacious maneuver, driving on two wheels on the sidewalk to speed through traffic, was recorded on the afternoon of January 26th. This blatant violation of traffic laws has sparked a conversation about urban traffic violations and their implications.

Violating the Urban Traffic Code

The taxi driver's action is a clear violation of traffic regulations. Sidewalks are designated for pedestrians, and using them as makeshift lanes for vehicles is not just illegal but poses a significant risk to pedestrian safety. In Vietnam, such transgressions carry hefty penalties. In this case, the driver faces a fine ranging from VND4-6 million (approximately $164-246). But the consequences don't stop at monetary punishment. This offense could also result in the suspension of the driver's license for 1-3 months, a serious deterrent for professional drivers, who rely on their licenses for their livelihood.

Rules for All Road Users

The regulations apply not just to car drivers, but also to motorbike riders. In a city where motorbikes are a common mode of transport, similar violations by bikers can lead to fines set between VND400,000 and VND600,000. The severity of the fines reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining order on the streets and ensuring the safety of all road users.

Public Reaction and Awareness

The dashcam footage that captured the taxi's daring maneuver has been widely shared, drawing attention to the issue of traffic violations in urban areas. The video serves as a stark reminder of the need for road users to adhere to traffic regulations. It underscores the importance of responsible driving in ensuring the safety of all those who share the city's streets.