Hanoi Gears Up for Spectacular Lunar New Year Celebration with Record-Breaking Drone Show

As Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, readies itself to greet the Year of the Dragon, the city is abuzz with the promise of a grand celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year. A defining highlight of the evening promises to be a drone performance featuring 2,204 drones, aiming to set a Southeast Asian record. The spectacle will occur from 11:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on February 9 and is set to precede a remarkable fireworks display, planned to be launched from 32 different venues across the city.

Advertisment

Hanoi's Grand Celebration

The evening's agenda is set to captivate thousands of inhabitants and visitors alike. Hanoi's administration, represented by officials including Truong Viet Dung, has announced an impressive programme for the evening. The drone performance and subsequent fireworks display will be broadcast live through various media platforms, ensuring that the festivities reach a wide audience.

The Pinnacle of the Evening: A Drone Performance

Advertisment

The drone light show, touted as one of the evening's main attractions, is scheduled to take place at either West Lake or My Dinh National Stadium. This innovative display, aiming to set a Southeast Asian record with 2,204 unmanned aerial vehicles participating, is projected to create a mesmerizing effect against the night sky. The drone spectacle, much like the rest of the evening's programme, will be accessible to audiences worldwide via live broadcast.

A Sky Illuminated: Fireworks Display

Following the drone performance, the city's sky will be set ablaze with an array of fireworks. The fireworks, including nine high-range shows, are planned to illuminate the sky for 15 minutes starting at midnight on February 10. These displays are not limited to one location but are set to be launched from 32 different venues across the city, making this a truly citywide celebration. The event, funded by private investors and businesses, is expected to cost an estimated VND29 billion (US$1.1 million).

As the last day of the 12th lunar month falls on February 9, marking the eve of the Lunar New Year, thousands of people, particularly young individuals, are expected to gather at entertainment centers throughout Hanoi. The anticipation is palpable as they prepare to witness the stunning display and celebrate the arrival of the New Year in a truly unforgettable way.