Hanoi Celebrates Tet Traditions with Cultural Program and Processions in Old Quarter

In the heart of Hanoi, Vietnam, the magic of traditional Tet holiday customs was brought to life through a cultural program. This program, organized by the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter, immersed both locals and visitors in the distinctive Tet rituals and activities of Hanoi and the Northern Delta region.

Immersive Cultural Program

The event was a tapestry of traditional practices, starting with a procession for presenting offerings at the communal house gate. This was followed by a ceremony to honor the Thanh Hoang, the local guardian god, and worship of the Craft Ancestors. The day was rounded off with the ceremony of erecting the Neu tree, a potent symbol to ward off evil spirits during Tet.

The procession began its journey at the Heritage House on Ma May Street, winding its way through the Old Quarter to reach the Kim Ngan communal house. The participants, numbering over 300, were primarily from the younger generation. They were a sight to behold as they donned traditional Vietnamese attire such as the ao ngu than (five-panel dress) and ao tac (wide-sleeved shirt). The offerings they bore were emblematic of traditional Hanoi crafts: green rice cake and sweet lotus desserts.

Reviving Folk Activities

Adding to the festive spirit were a host of folk activities. From building bamboo trees, wrapping cakes, to showcasing craft village products, each activity was an exploration of tradition. This year, the procession saw a significant uptick in participants wearing traditional attire, reflecting a more inclusive representation of the Hanoi community.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

This initiative is a part of the Hoan Kiem District People's Committee's relentless efforts to preserve and promote the region's tangible and intangible cultural heritage. The Hang Luoc Flower Market, a vestige dating back to the early 20th century, also lent its charm to the Tet celebrations by offering traditional Vietnamese flowers for decoration and traditional specialties from Hanoi and surrounding areas. This annual market not only caters to the demand for Tet but also brings to life the vibrant Tet atmosphere in the capital.