Travel & Tourism

Hanoi and HCMC Gear Up for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebrations

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:33 pm EST
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) are set to welcome the New Year with a bang, hosting an array of parties and events across the cities. The celebrations are primed to offer a unique blend of music, gastronomy, and breathtaking views, promising an unforgettable start to 2024.

Countdown Parties in Hanoi

In Hanoi, the Diamond Sky Bar situated on the rooftop of La Mejor Hotel is gearing up to host a memorable countdown party. Its package includes a wine and snack combo for VND2.9 million per person. For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, the bar offers a special fireworks show combo for VND3.9 million per person, offering panoramic views of the city’s skyline lit by the New Year’s fireworks.

Other venues like the Summit Bar atop the Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel and the sophisticated dining outlets of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi are also set to ring in the New Year with DJ performances, lucky draws and luxurious dinner options. The Bamboo Bar and Angelina are expected to be the highlights at Sofitel. The Hedonist Bar and Panorama Restaurant & Bar, among other venues, offer additional options for those looking to experience the city’s vibrant nightlife.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations in HCMC

Down south, HCMC is preparing for its own spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations. The highlight is expected to be a high-altitude fireworks display at the Saigon River Tunnel. This spectacle can be enjoyed from various locations around the city, including the Blank Lounge on Landmark 81, which offers a combo package starting at VND999,000.

Other notable venues include Bar Sơn at Le Mridien Saigon Hotel and the Rooftop Garden Bar at Rex Saigon Hotel. These venues, along with the Saigon Saigon Rooftop Bar at Caravelle Saigon Hotel, offer a variety of packages for the countdown celebration, ensuring guests can bask in the festive atmosphere with live music, delectable menus, and sweeping views of the city.

Both Hanoi and HCMC are also set to host a variety of cultural activities, art exchanges, and special art programs, adding an enriching dimension to the New Year’s Eve celebrations. A selection of Vietnamese and foreign films will also be screened at cinemas, offering a cinematic start to the New Year.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

