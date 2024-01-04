en English
Travel & Tourism

Ha Noi Sets Ambitious Tourism Targets for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Ha Noi Sets Ambitious Tourism Targets for 2024

Ha Noi, Vietnam’s vibrant capital city, has set ambitious tourism targets for the coming year, aiming to attract an impressive 25.6 million visitors, including 5 million foreign tourists. This figure marks a 10.4 percent rise from the previous year’s numbers. The city’s tourism revenue goal is set at an estimated $4.15 billion USD, a 13.8 percent rise from last year’s earnings.

Strategic Plans for Tourism Boost

To achieve these ambitious objectives, Ha Noi has outlined strategic plans to enhance its tourism products linked to the city’s rich heritage and traditional craft villages. The city also plans to promote food tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and wellness tourism. These sectors have shown immense potential in attracting both domestic and international tourists.

(Read Also: Điện Biên Gears Up for National Tourism Year 2024)

Impressive Growth in 2023

In the previous year, Ha Noi reported a substantial growth in tourism, attracting 24 million tourists. This reflected a 27 percent increase from 2022, which included a significant 266.7 percent rise in foreign visitor numbers. The tourism sector generated around $3.65 billion USD in revenue, contributing to the city’s economic growth.

(Read Also: Vietnam’s UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism)

International Recognition

Ha Noi’s efforts in elevating its tourism sector have not gone unnoticed in the global stage. The city has been honored with international awards such as ‘Asia’s Leading City Destination 2023’ and ‘Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2023’. Furthermore, Ha Noi’s Department of Tourism received the coveted ‘Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board’ award.

The city’s success is largely attributed to innovations in tourism products, the promotion of heritage and craft village tourism, exploring new tourism sectors, and advancing digital transformation in the tourism sector. Key initiatives include the launch of a tourism database, the development of a multilingual digital tourism map, and the introduction of new tourist routes like ‘Exploring the Nam Thang Long Heritage Road’ and routes showcasing famous craft villages in the districts of Thanh Tri, Thuong Tin, and Phu Xuyen.

These efforts demonstrate Ha Noi’s commitment to promoting tourism as a key economic sector and enhancing the city’s appeal as a must-visit destination. With the ambitious targets set for 2024, Ha Noi is poised to maintain its momentum in the tourism sector and further cement its position as a top destination in Asia.

Travel & Tourism Vietnam
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

