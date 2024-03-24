Ha Long Bay's Plight: Tourists Dismayed by Plastic Pollution, Demand Action

Tourists visiting Vietnam's iconic Ha Long Bay are expressing dismay over the extensive pollution tarnishing its natural beauty. Swiss visitor Alex Brauwalder and others recounted their distressing encounters with vast stretches of plastic waste during their tours in February and March, describing the UNESCO World Heritage site as a "sea of trash." Despite the bay's allure, the pervasive pollution is prompting calls for urgent environmental action.

Advertisment

Waste Woes Mar World Heritage Site

The pollution problem in Ha Long Bay intensifies from September to May, aligning with the peak international tourism season. Ged Kelly, a British tourist, shared his disbelief at the amount of garbage, including plastic bottles and even an office chair, encountered while kayaking. The management board of Ha Long Bay acknowledges the issue, attributing the accumulation of floating trash to adverse weather conditions that hinder natural dispersal. Efforts to combat the pollution have been scaled up, with nearly 20 vessels mobilized for trash collection since early March.

Community and Tourist Backlash

Advertisment

The persistence of pollution in Ha Long Bay has not only disappointed tourists but also sparked criticism from local business owners and environmental advocates. Hoang Minh, a cruise ship owner, lamented the longstanding nature of the problem, while Nguyen Duy Phu of the Lan Ha Cruise Association emphasized that no level of service excellence can compensate for the environmental degradation. The negative impact on tourism is further underscored by Fodor's Travel magazine's advisory, cautioning travelers against visiting the bay due to its trash dilemma.

Call to Action

Amid the outcry, tourists like Brauwalder are advocating for stronger measures to address the source of the pollution and are even willing to support cleanup efforts financially. The sentiment reflects a growing awareness and demand for sustainable tourism practices that preserve natural wonders for future generations. As the international community's patience wanes, the urgency for Vietnam to protect its cherished heritage site intensifies, with the hope that decisive action can restore Ha Long Bay's splendor.