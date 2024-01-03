en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Groupism and Alliances Highlighted as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Nears Finale

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Groupism and Alliances Highlighted as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Nears Finale

As the countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 begins, with the show crossing the 93-day mark, the reality of groupism that has been a significant part of this season comes to light. The recently evicted contestants Jovika, Saravana Vickram, and Nixen, who had been at the heart of this dynamic, recently had a reunion during a trip. This ongoing alliance was highlighted through photographs from their Vietnam visit, shared on Instagram by Jovika’s mother Vanitha, praising their bond. These images have gained substantial popularity online, further illuminating the dynamics within the house.

Groupism in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7

During the show, Jovika and Nixen were notable for their opposition to fellow contestant Pradeep Antony, particularly in a situation involving a red card. Saravana Vickram, on the other hand, sided with the Maya and Poornima groups. These alliances and divisions had been a significant aspect of the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house, and they continue to be maintained even outside the show.

Reaction of Pradeep’s Fans

Pradeep Antony’s fans have been quick to notice and comment on this continued alliance among those who opposed him during the show. This has sparked discussion among viewers and followers of the show, highlighting the impact of the groupism that marked this season.

The Aftermath of Recent Evictions

The recent eviction of Raveena had a significant impact on the house, particularly leaving Mani in disbelief, as they had not anticipated this outcome. The departure of Raveena and Nixen created a wave of emotions within the house. Bigg Boss introduced a daily task titled “Title Goal” in a bid to lift the spirits of the contestants after the emotional departures. The nomination process took a dramatic turn, with all contestants except Vishnu being nominated for eviction. The house was divided into two teams for the nominations, leading to heightened tensions and shifting alliances. As the show moves towards its finale, Bigg Boss Tamil 7 promises more suspense, drama, and unpredictable twists.

0
Social Issues Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Restaurant Server Exposes Scam Attempt on TikTok, Sparks Industry-Wide Conversation

By BNN Correspondents

Perilous New Year's Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

By Rizwan Shah

Andrea Brillantes Reflects on Her Life and Career in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States

By BNN Correspondents

Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in ...
@Politics · 41 mins
Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in ...
heart comment 0
The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media and Consumer Culture

By Justice Nwafor

The Artistic Critique of Anna Uddenberg: A Commentary on Social Media and Consumer Culture
San Luis Obispo County Initiates Warming Centers Amid Low Temperatures

By María Alejandra Trujillo

San Luis Obispo County Initiates Warming Centers Amid Low Temperatures
Indore’s Collector Empowers Orphan Girls with Scooters, Addresses Civic Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

Indore's Collector Empowers Orphan Girls with Scooters, Addresses Civic Issues
Conservative Boycotts Reshape Corporate Strategies in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Conservative Boycotts Reshape Corporate Strategies in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
15 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
29 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
31 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
36 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
45 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
48 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
51 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
56 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
59 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
51 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app