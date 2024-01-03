Groupism and Alliances Highlighted as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Nears Finale

As the countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 begins, with the show crossing the 93-day mark, the reality of groupism that has been a significant part of this season comes to light. The recently evicted contestants Jovika, Saravana Vickram, and Nixen, who had been at the heart of this dynamic, recently had a reunion during a trip. This ongoing alliance was highlighted through photographs from their Vietnam visit, shared on Instagram by Jovika’s mother Vanitha, praising their bond. These images have gained substantial popularity online, further illuminating the dynamics within the house.

Groupism in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7

During the show, Jovika and Nixen were notable for their opposition to fellow contestant Pradeep Antony, particularly in a situation involving a red card. Saravana Vickram, on the other hand, sided with the Maya and Poornima groups. These alliances and divisions had been a significant aspect of the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house, and they continue to be maintained even outside the show.

Reaction of Pradeep’s Fans

Pradeep Antony’s fans have been quick to notice and comment on this continued alliance among those who opposed him during the show. This has sparked discussion among viewers and followers of the show, highlighting the impact of the groupism that marked this season.

The Aftermath of Recent Evictions

The recent eviction of Raveena had a significant impact on the house, particularly leaving Mani in disbelief, as they had not anticipated this outcome. The departure of Raveena and Nixen created a wave of emotions within the house. Bigg Boss introduced a daily task titled “Title Goal” in a bid to lift the spirits of the contestants after the emotional departures. The nomination process took a dramatic turn, with all contestants except Vishnu being nominated for eviction. The house was divided into two teams for the nominations, leading to heightened tensions and shifting alliances. As the show moves towards its finale, Bigg Boss Tamil 7 promises more suspense, drama, and unpredictable twists.