Vietnam

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of ‘Midori Park the TEN’ in Binh Duong

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
The southern province of Binh Duong, Vietnam, has seen the commencement of construction on a new high-end apartment project, christened ‘Midori Park the TEN.’ The Binh Duong People’s Committee, in collaboration with Becamex Tokyu Co. Ltd., organized the groundbreaking ceremony on January 12. This joint venture harnesses the expertise of Japan’s Tokyu Group and Vietnam’s Becamex IDC Corporation.

Revolutionizing Binh Duong’s Real Estate Landscape

Spread across nearly 1.4 hectares, ‘Midori Park the TEN’ is the sixth luxury apartment venture by Becamex Tokyu. The project envisages a 10-story building boasting 300 residential units. An intriguing addition is Binh Duong’s first public onsen, a hot spring bathing area, adding a unique Japanese touch to the architecture. With the project’s completion projected for autumn 2025, Binh Duong New City is set for a significant boost.

Japan’s Growing Influence in Binh Duong

Highlighting the growing influence of foreign investments in the region, Nguyen Van Danh, the Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee, emphasized the role of Japanese investors. Binh Duong, a thriving industrial hub in southern Vietnam, has welcomed over 350 projects from Japan. These investments, amounting to over US$5.9 billion, have crowned Japan as the second-largest foreign investor in the province.

Future Prospects of Binh Duong

The Tokyu Group has consistently contributed to the region’s infrastructure development, notably the Tokyu Binh Duong Garden City project initiated in 2012. The introduction of ‘Midori Park the TEN’ is anticipated to augment the livability of Binh Duong New City and the province. Officials have expressed optimism about the project and have urged Tokyu to continue harnessing their century-long experience in urban development, aiding Binh Duong’s evolution into a green, smart, and worth-living city.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

