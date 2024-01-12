Government-funded Drainage Project in Vietnam Causes Unintended Damage to Local Homes

In the heart of Thu Dau Mot City, a stone’s throw away from the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, a government-funded initiative has unexpectedly rattled the local community. The VND172 billion (US$7 million) Thay Nang Canal drainage project, initiated in May last year, has caused unforeseen structural damage to neighbourhood homes, sparking concern among residents.

The Plan and its Unintended Consequences

The ambitious project, set to renovate a 350-meter stretch of Thay Nang Canal along Thich Quang Duc Street, was devised to bolster the city’s infrastructure. It aimed to construct a state-of-the-art drainage system and build a rock-lined embankment to prevent flooding in a 435-hectare residential area. The project also proposed to beautify the public landscape, adding a layer of aesthetic appeal to its functional merits.

However, the project’s implementation has not been as seamless as intended. Since the commencement of the embankment construction, more than ten houses in the vicinity have reported cracks and subsidence. The walls of these homes have suffered misalignment, rendering doors and gates inoperable.

Residents Fear for Safety

Local resident Vo Thi Dao voiced her anxiety as she watched the cracks in her home deepen, fearing for her safety. Dao, like many residents affected, has called on the authorities and project owners to provide compensation for the inadvertent damage inflicted by the project.

In response, the project’s management has asked affected households to submit photographic evidence of the damage. However, a firm resolution or a clear plan of action has yet to be communicated, leaving the local community in a state of uncertainty.

Authorities Acknowledge the Situation

Vu Tien Son, Director of the Management Board of Agricultural and Rural Development Projects, confirmed that 14 houses had been adversely affected by the project. He conveyed plans to liaise with an insurance firm to discuss potential compensation for the affected homes.

Tran Si Nam, the vice chairman of Thu Dau Mot City, assured residents that city officials are diligently assessing the situation and are committed to working towards remedial solutions. The incident has stirred up apprehension among families, reminding them of a previous instance in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8 where a construction scheme led to the suspension of a construction package following damage to over ten houses in Thu Duc City.