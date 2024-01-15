en English
Business

George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd Expands its Global Footprint with a New Subsidiary in Vietnam

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd Expands its Global Footprint with a New Subsidiary in Vietnam

George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd, a leading provider of water metering solutions, has founded a new subsidiary, George Kent (Vietnam) Co Ltd (GK Vietnam). This strategic move is part of an ambitious plan to expand its footprint and operations in Vietnam, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing water infrastructure and promoting smart metering solutions globally.

GK Vietnam: A New Chapter of Innovation

70% owned by George Kent’s wholly-owned entity, George Kent International Pte Ltd (GKI), and 30% by Vietnamese entrepreneur Pham Nguyen Hoang, GK Vietnam will focus on assembling George Kent’s water meters and its proprietary automated meter reading system, ‘SisBa’. This endeavor is a testament to the company’s belief in establishing local partnerships for growth while upholding international standards.

Boosting Water Infrastructure Development in Vietnam

With its new venture, George Kent aims to support Vietnam’s water infrastructure development and provide sustainable solutions by increasing the local availability of its products. The assembly plant is slated to have an annual capacity of 600,000 meters. Set to commence operations in the second quarter of 2024, it will contribute to the company’s financial year 2025.

Confidence in Vietnam’s Potential

George Kent, with its global presence spanning 42 countries, is dedicated to addressing water management challenges worldwide. Tan Sri Tan Kay Hock, the chairman of George Kent, expressed his confidence in Vietnam’s potential as a hub for innovation in the water sector. GK Vietnam will operate from Thoi Hoa Industrial Park in Binh Duong Province, further emphasizing the company’s commitment to its international expansion strategy.

Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

