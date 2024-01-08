Gary George Wetzel: A Tale of Extraordinary Courage in Vietnam

In the annals of human courage, few tales are as inspiring as that of Army Specialist 4th Class Gary George Wetzel, a Medal of Honor recipient who displayed extraordinary bravery during a ferocious firefight in Vietnam. Wetzel, born on September 29, 1947, in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was the oldest boy of a family of nine siblings. His father, a WWII veteran, worked in a factory, while his mother served as a nursing assistant. Not academically inclined, Wetzel gravitated towards a path of service, enlisting in the Army in February 1966.

The Crucible of War

After his enlistment, Wetzel trained as a heavy equipment instructor before a sense of duty led him to request deployment to Vietnam. He joined the ranks of the 173rd Assault Helicopter Company, where he would face the crucible of war. On January 8, 1968, near Ap Dong An, Wetzel’s helicopter was shot down. Despite losing his arm and sustaining severe injuries, Wetzel continued to fight the enemy and assist his fellow soldiers with an undying spirit.

A Legacy of Valor

Wetzel’s selfless actions, which included taking out an enemy soldier and an automatic weapons emplacement, and aiding his wounded commander, saved the lives of his comrades, earning him the nation’s highest military honor – The Medal of Honor. After months of recovery and the amputation of his arm, Wetzel was discharged in June 1968. On November 19, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson presented him with the Medal of Honor, marking his heroic actions.

Post-Service Life and Recognition

After his service, Wetzel worked as a welder and later for Ameriprise. He remained intimately involved with veterans’ organizations, often speaking on patriotism and the importance of service. In 2016, he faced another hurdle when he was injured in a motorcycle crash. However, displaying the same fighting spirit he exhibited in Vietnam, Wetzel recovered after rehabilitation. His life and service have been honored with various accolades, including a dedicated nature trail and the declaration of ‘Gary G. Wetzel Day’ in South Milwaukee on May 18, 2017. The legacy of Wetzel’s valor continues to inspire the nation.