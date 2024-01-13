Former Health Minister of Vietnam Sentenced to 18 Years in Test Kit Scandal

In a landmark verdict that underscores Vietnam’s resolve to combat corruption, former Health Minister, Nguyen Thanh Long, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday. Long was found guilty of accepting bribes in a scandal involving the procurement of coronavirus test kits, according to state media reports.

Long’s Involvement in the Scandal

Long was part of a scandal where a local firm, Viet A Technology JSC, colluded with officials to inflate the prices of coronavirus test kits. The scandal led to Long’s conviction for accepting bribes worth $2.25 million. The case against Long is part of a broader investigation into graft related to the procurement of COVID-19 test kits, revealing deep-seated corruption within Vietnam’s healthcare system.

Consequences of Corruption

The scandal resulted in Viet A Technology JSC selling over 4.5 million test kits at inflated prices, causing a financial loss of 1,235 billion VND, including 402 billion VND for the State. The corruption case saw senior officials making million-dollar deals to supply hospitals and local communities with testing equipment at inflated prices, thus netting the company over US$172 million.

Anti-Graft Campaign in Vietnam

The high-profile trial and Long’s subsequent conviction are indicative of the Vietnamese government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its institutions and ensuring accountability at all levels. The case against Long is part of Vietnam Communist Party Secretary General’s anti-corruption drive, which has been widely received by Vietnamese people tired of bribery and favoritism within the party. This conviction of a high-ranking official such as Long marks a significant development in Vietnam’s efforts to combat corruption, particularly within sectors critical to public health and safety.