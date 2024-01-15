Flight Shortage in Vietnam During Tet Holiday Period: A Call for Better Planning

As the Tet holiday approaches, Vietnam is experiencing a surge in demand for flight tickets, causing distress for travelers. This year, many, like Oanh from Ho Chi Minh City, are finding it hard to secure tickets to their preferred destinations for the Lunar New Year, an issue not faced in previous years. With tickets to Quang Nam unavailable, Oanh has chosen to fly to Da Nang City instead.

High Demand and Shortage of Flights

Similarly, Chi, another city resident, managed to book a flight to Quang Binh Province but couldn’t find a return ticket for the holiday period, scheduled for February 8-14. Ticket prices have soared, and the number of flights available has decreased compared to previous years. Pham Thi Thu, a ticket agent in Hanoi, confirms that several routes, particularly those between Ho Chi Minh City and central provinces, are fully booked for the holiday season. Only business class tickets are left available.

Reduced Number of Flights to Key Destinations

Hong Anh, a ticket agent from Ho Chi Minh City, has noticed a significant reduction in the number of flights to Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Thanh Hoa, and Vinh. This has led to early sell-outs, leaving many potential travelers stranded. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, as of January 12, airlines had sold between 80 to 100% of seats for flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi from January 24 to February 25.

Implications and Future Measures

This shortage of flights during the Tet holiday period underscores the importance of efficient planning and regulation in the airline industry. The high demand for flights during specific periods like the Lunar New Year must be anticipated, and measures should be taken to ensure that travelers can reach their destinations without undue trouble. The current situation serves as a reminder to airlines and aviation authorities to consider the needs of passengers and make provisions for peak periods in future planning.