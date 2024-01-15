en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Flight Shortage in Vietnam During Tet Holiday Period: A Call for Better Planning

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Flight Shortage in Vietnam During Tet Holiday Period: A Call for Better Planning

As the Tet holiday approaches, Vietnam is experiencing a surge in demand for flight tickets, causing distress for travelers. This year, many, like Oanh from Ho Chi Minh City, are finding it hard to secure tickets to their preferred destinations for the Lunar New Year, an issue not faced in previous years. With tickets to Quang Nam unavailable, Oanh has chosen to fly to Da Nang City instead.

High Demand and Shortage of Flights

Similarly, Chi, another city resident, managed to book a flight to Quang Binh Province but couldn’t find a return ticket for the holiday period, scheduled for February 8-14. Ticket prices have soared, and the number of flights available has decreased compared to previous years. Pham Thi Thu, a ticket agent in Hanoi, confirms that several routes, particularly those between Ho Chi Minh City and central provinces, are fully booked for the holiday season. Only business class tickets are left available.

Reduced Number of Flights to Key Destinations

Hong Anh, a ticket agent from Ho Chi Minh City, has noticed a significant reduction in the number of flights to Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Thanh Hoa, and Vinh. This has led to early sell-outs, leaving many potential travelers stranded. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, as of January 12, airlines had sold between 80 to 100% of seats for flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi from January 24 to February 25.

Implications and Future Measures

This shortage of flights during the Tet holiday period underscores the importance of efficient planning and regulation in the airline industry. The high demand for flights during specific periods like the Lunar New Year must be anticipated, and measures should be taken to ensure that travelers can reach their destinations without undue trouble. The current situation serves as a reminder to airlines and aviation authorities to consider the needs of passengers and make provisions for peak periods in future planning.

0
Aviation Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
16 mins ago
Argentina's 'Open Skies' Initiative: A Potential Model for East Africa's Aviation Industry
Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, has made a significant policy change despite not having completely fulfilled his radical campaign promises. He has introduced an ‘open skies’ initiative, aiming to deregulate the Argentinian aviation market and allowing foreign airlines to compete directly with the national carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas. ‘Open Skies’ Initiative: A New Chapter for Argentina
Argentina's 'Open Skies' Initiative: A Potential Model for East Africa's Aviation Industry
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Delay Announcement
1 hour ago
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Delay Announcement
Delhi Airport Chaos: Passenger Assaults Pilot Amid Weather-Induced Flight Delays
2 hours ago
Delhi Airport Chaos: Passenger Assaults Pilot Amid Weather-Induced Flight Delays
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event
16 mins ago
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
1 hour ago
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
Shocking Cockpit Assault Captured on Camera Raises Security Concerns
1 hour ago
Shocking Cockpit Assault Captured on Camera Raises Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
20 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
21 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
52 seconds
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
53 seconds
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
56 seconds
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
1 min
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
1 min
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
1 min
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app