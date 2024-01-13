en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FLC Group’s Yacht Price Drops by 27% Amid Financial Struggles

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
FLC Group’s Yacht Price Drops by 27% Amid Financial Struggles

In a recent auction, the FLC Group, a leading Vietnamese conglomerate, has experienced a significant drop in the price of one of its luxury yachts. The starting price was initially set at a robust 171 billion Vietnamese dong (approximately 7.3 million USD). However, with no bidders showing interest and after several unsuccessful attempts to sell it, the price has been slashed by 27%. This substantial decrease illustrates the challenges of selling such high-value assets in a market that may have limited demand for them.

FLC Group’s Financial Struggles

The yacht, a part of the conglomerate’s seized assets, is being offered at a reduced price in a desperate effort to attract buyers. The luxury vessel is part of the collateral tied to the company’s debts and its sale is seen as a move to recover funds. The FLC Group has been grappling with financial difficulties, necessitating the sale of its assets, including the yacht, to pay off its debts.

Asset Liquidation Amid Financial Challenges

The price reduction of the yacht is indicative of potential asset liquidation as the conglomerate navigates through its financial challenges. The sale of the yacht is a clear demonstration of the company’s dire need to generate funds. High-value assets like luxury yachts are often difficult to sell quickly, particularly in a market that may not have an extensive demand for such extravagant items. Despite the allure of luxury and opulence, the sale of such a high-priced asset can be a tough sell, especially in challenging economic times.

Market Challenges in Selling High-Value Assets

FLC Group’s predicament underscores the difficulties in selling high-value assets. Despite the reduced price, attracting buyers for such a significant investment remains a hurdle. The yacht’s price drop reflects the broader challenges in the market for high-value assets, where demand is often constrained by economic factors and the limited number of potential buyers with sufficient resources. This, in turn, impacts companies like FLC Group that are forced to liquidate assets in an attempt to balance their books.

0
Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence on January 15th, 2024, in the picturesque alpine town of Davos, Switzerland. Titled ‘Rebuilding Trust’, the conference is set to delve into the potentialities of burgeoning technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and their implications on global decision-making processes and partnerships. Unprecedented
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
16 mins ago
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
21 mins ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
9 mins ago
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
10 mins ago
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
15 mins ago
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
2 mins
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
3 mins
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
6 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
7 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
9 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
11 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
12 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
14 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
17 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
59 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app