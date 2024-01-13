FLC Albatross Yacht’s Value Plummets Ahead of Auction

The FLC Albatross, a luxury yacht previously owned by Trinh Van Quyet, the former chairman of the FLC Group, will go under the hammer on January 19 in Ho Chi Minh City. The state-owned lender BIDV is to oversee the auction, which has seen a significant 27% reduction in the starting price. The price drop is a direct result of Quyet’s arrest in March 2022 on charges of stock manipulation, which sent ripples through the business and financial sectors.

FLC Albatross: A Symbol of Luxury

Purchased by Quyet in 2018 for a staggering VND44 billion, the FLC Albatross is a symbol of affluence and opulence. The yacht, equipped with four bedrooms and a bar, has the capacity to accommodate 12 passengers. Yet, beyond its lavish features, the yacht has become a potent emblem of Quyet’s fall from grace.

Seizure and Sale of Quyet’s Assets

Following Quyet’s arrest, a slew of assets belonging to him and the FLC Group were seized by financial institutions. Among the seized assets were two Rolls-Royce cars, which, after repeated attempts at auction, were finally sold last year. The auction of the FLC Albatross is part of the ongoing liquidation of Quyet’s seized assets, a process that has drawn significant attention from both the public and the business community.

The Auction: A Financial and Symbolic Event

The upcoming auction of the FLC Albatross is not just a financial event; it is symbolic of a broader narrative. It tells a tale of unchecked ambition, financial manipulation, and the ultimate price that must be paid. As the gavel falls on January 19, it will mark another chapter in the saga of Trinh Van Quyet and the FLC Group, a story that continues to captivate and intrigue.