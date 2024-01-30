Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Lauds Filipino Community in Vietnam for Strengthening Bilateral Ties

On a visit to Vietnam, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended a heartfelt acknowledgment to the Filipino community. Speaking on the immense contributions they have made in bolstering the relationship between the Philippines and Vietnam, Marcos Jr. shed light on the importance of their role. The presence of Filipino workers in Vietnam, he noted, eases his responsibilities as a state head by playing a critical role in establishing diplomatic and economic ties.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

These remarks by the president were made during a broader diplomatic mission. The mission's aim is to enhance bilateral relations, explore economic opportunities, and foster regional cooperation in Southeast Asia. The event at which the president spoke is believed to be part of a series of meetings and engagements. These are designed to promote collaboration, cultural exchange, and mutual support among Filipinos overseas and the nations they reside in.

Appreciating the Filipino Community

Marcos Jr. did not hold back in praising the dedication and hard work of the Filipino expatriates. Recognizing that their positive reputation abroad reflects favorably on the Philippines, he emphasized how they aid in building a robust national image internationally. He expressed his admiration for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have garnered respect worldwide. Marcos Jr. took note of the presence of distinguished Filipino brands in the Vietnamese market, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Commitment to Fighting Poverty

Aside from praising the OFWs, Marcos Jr. also vowed to continue efforts to combat poverty in the Philippines. This commitment is particularly significant in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated economic challenges globally. The visit to Vietnam is his first state visit of the year, with plans to return on Jan. 31.

The Philippines and Vietnam have established formal diplomatic relations spanning 47 years. Marcos Jr.'s trip to Vietnam aims to further solidify these ties, focusing on maritime cooperation, trade, and investment relations.