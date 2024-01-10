Fee Refund Crisis Hits Apax Leaders English Centers in Ho Chi Minh City

In the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, a storm is brewing at Apax Leaders, a renowned language school. The institution finds itself grappling with a wave of parents demanding refunds for fees paid in advance for their children’s education, a situation that is disrupting its normal operations. Nguyen Ngoc Thuy, the head of Apax Leaders and chairman of Egroup, voiced his concerns about the mounting pressure on the business.

The Unfolding Crisis

A growing number of parents have been converging at the school’s centers, a move they claim is a desperate attempt to reclaim their money due to the school’s failure to adhere to its promised refund deadlines. This influx of parents, however, is causing significant disturbances, affecting the staff morale and overall operations of the centers. Many employees have resigned due to the ongoing situation, further hampering the school’s ability to function properly and, consequently, its revenue generation and refund processing capabilities.

Temporarily Suspending Operations

Given the escalating situation, Apax Leaders has opted to temporarily suspend its facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, a measure aimed at protecting both students and staff. The company has, in the past, issued refunds but has recently failed to continue doing so according to schedule. Parents are beginning to question the financial state of the company, pointing out that Apax Leaders has other centers in the north that could potentially support refunds.

Awaiting Resolution

In response to the growing discontent, a meeting between the company and parents is slated for later in the month. The parents, who were initially hopeful for a quick resolution, have become increasingly frustrated at the company’s perceived lack of commitment to resolving the issue. This crisis adds to the woes of the brand, which once boasted 50 centers and 22,000 students in 2019, but has since faced significant setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to prolonged closures of its centers.