Exposing the Underbelly: The Lives of 'Third Lovers' and 'Side Girls'

In the complex entanglement of human relationships, a group of individuals has emerged who willingly engage in affairs with married people. These 'side girls' or 'third lovers' explore a realm of emotions, from the thrill of clandestine relationships to the fear and anger of seeing their lovers' public family life. This article delves into their experiences, drawing attention to the changing perspectives on relationships and fidelity among Gen Z.

Living in the Shadows: Vy's Tale

Vy is a woman who has been in a secret relationship with her married boss for over six months. Her meetings with him are discreet, limited to once a week, and their communication is kept to a minimum. Vy's upbringing saw her raised like a son, an experience which perhaps shaped her subsequent romantic entanglements with men already committed to others. She doesn't seek financial rewards from her affairs but values the sense of care and attention they provide her. Vy prides herself on not being a 'sugar baby'.

The Rise of 'Third Lover' Forums

With the advent of social media, numerous groups dedicated to sharing experiences of being a 'third lover' have come into existence. Some of these forums boast a membership of over 100,000 people, providing a platform for individuals like Vy to discuss their feelings and experiences. These spaces reveal a mix of emotions, from pride in their unique relationships to fear of being discovered, and even anger or a desire for revenge when confronted with public displays of their lovers' family life.

Untangling Emotions: Quynh Mai and Viet Hung's Stories

The narrative further involves Quynh Mai, who ended an affair with an abortion after discovering her lover's infidelity. Then there's Viet Hung, who admits to relishing the thrill of having affairs with multiple partners. These stories demonstrate the diverse experiences and emotions associated with being a 'side girl'.

Psychological Perspective: A Shift in Attitudes

Le Thi Minh Hoa, a psychologist, offers professional insight into this phenomenon. She observes a shift in attitudes towards relationships and fidelity among young people. Some Gen Z individuals value freedom and new experiences over traditional commitments, despite the potential for infidelity. This shift in relationship dynamics mirrors the complexities of modern love.