Efforts Underway to Avert Environmental Crisis After Shipwreck in Vietnam's Marine Conservation Area

Following a shipwreck on March 24 in the Cu Lao Cham Marine Conservation area off the coast of Quang Nam Province, a massive operation has been launched to prevent a potential environmental disaster. The Giang Anh 18 vessel, which was transporting cement and oil from Hai Phong to Chu Lai Port, met with an accident, leading to immediate actions to safeguard the ecologically sensitive zone from oil spillage.

Advertisment

Immediate Response to Prevent Disaster

Upon the incident's occurrence, local authorities, including Quang Nam Province's deputy chairman Ho Quang Buu, quickly mobilized border guard forces and other agencies to rescue the crew and prevent oil spillage. Despite the vessel breaking in half and being on the verge of sinking, the 7,000 liters of oil it carried remained contained. The ship's owner engaged the Vietnam Environmental Incident Response Center to extract the oil, a task set to begin promptly, highlighting the urgency of preventing environmental contamination.

Collaborative Effort for Environmental Protection

Advertisment

The operation to secure the oil demonstrates the collaborative effort between local authorities, environmental agencies, and the ship's owner. Hoang Cong Hoa, a representative from the response center, explained the extraction process's timeline and the measures taken to secure the area, including the use of buoys to contain any potential spill. This incident underscores the importance of readiness and cooperation in mitigating environmental threats, particularly in protected marine zones.

Ensuring Safety and Preventing Future Incidents

All nine crew members aboard the Giang Anh 18 were rescued and brought to safety, showcasing the effective coordination among the responding teams. This incident not only brings to light the immediate steps taken to avert an ecological catastrophe but also prompts a reflection on the measures necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Protecting marine biodiversity and maintaining the integrity of conservation areas is a complex challenge that requires ongoing vigilance and improvement of safety standards for maritime activities.