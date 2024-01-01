Downtown Apartment or Suburban House: Housing Choices in Ho Chi Minh City

Thanh Trung, a resident of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), is at a crossroads of choosing a housing option. Both choices, a downtown apartment or a suburban house, offer unique advantages. Dinh Hoang Thang, Senior Manager at PropertyGuru Vietnam Joint Stock Company, offers some advice to aid Trung’s decision-making process.

Personal Considerations in Housing Choice

The choice of housing, according to Thang, should be dictated by personal needs, the purpose of the purchase—whether for living or investment—and the urgency to move in. For those seeking immediate accommodation, a downtown apartment in HCMC provides the convenience of location and the possibility to move in quickly. For a one-bedroom unit, there may not even be a need for a bank loan.

Suburban House: A Feasible Option for Commuters

However, for those willing to commute, Thang suggests considering the option of purchasing land in suburban districts and building a house. This option would require additional loan and involve a wait time due to construction. However, the payoff could be a larger living space and potentially a better return on investment in the long term. The choice would ultimately be influenced by factors such as location, amenities, and infrastructure development.

Changing Real Estate Market Context

The advice comes against the backdrop of a changing real estate market where the majority of homebuyers are now aged 27-40. Interestingly, there has been a significant decrease in the number of property transactions. This trend is leading to a potential shortage of real estate agents, a shift that could have significant implications for both buyers and sellers in the property market.

