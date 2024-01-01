en English
Vietnam

Downtown Apartment or Suburban House: Housing Choices in Ho Chi Minh City

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Thanh Trung, a resident of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), is at a crossroads of choosing a housing option. Both choices, a downtown apartment or a suburban house, offer unique advantages. Dinh Hoang Thang, Senior Manager at PropertyGuru Vietnam Joint Stock Company, offers some advice to aid Trung’s decision-making process.

Personal Considerations in Housing Choice

The choice of housing, according to Thang, should be dictated by personal needs, the purpose of the purchase—whether for living or investment—and the urgency to move in. For those seeking immediate accommodation, a downtown apartment in HCMC provides the convenience of location and the possibility to move in quickly. For a one-bedroom unit, there may not even be a need for a bank loan.

Suburban House: A Feasible Option for Commuters

However, for those willing to commute, Thang suggests considering the option of purchasing land in suburban districts and building a house. This option would require additional loan and involve a wait time due to construction. However, the payoff could be a larger living space and potentially a better return on investment in the long term. The choice would ultimately be influenced by factors such as location, amenities, and infrastructure development.

Changing Real Estate Market Context

The advice comes against the backdrop of a changing real estate market where the majority of homebuyers are now aged 27-40. Interestingly, there has been a significant decrease in the number of property transactions. This trend is leading to a potential shortage of real estate agents, a shift that could have significant implications for both buyers and sellers in the property market.

Simultaneously, international players like Daiwa House Logistics Trust are expanding their presence in Vietnam. The company recently acquired a cold storage facility, D Project Tan Duc 2, in Long An Province from its sponsor Daiwa House Industry for VND483 billion. The property, completed in September 2023, adds a high-quality asset to DHLT’s portfolio and marks its entry into a growing economy in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

