Travel & Tourism

Điện Biên Gears Up for National Tourism Year 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Điện Biên Gears Up for National Tourism Year 2024

The 2024 National Tourism Year, a significant socio-economic event, is slated to take place in Điện Biên Province, Vietnam, marking the 70th anniversary of the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory. This initiative aims to stimulate Điện Biên’s tourism and drive wider socio-economic growth, following the success of the 2023 National Tourism Year in Binh Thuan, which attracted a record 8.5 million visitors.

Preparing for the Spotlight

Preparations have been underway since late 2023, with the Điện Biên Festival Day held in major cities and a series of events to highlight the region’s tourism potential. The local government has identified three tourism pillars: historical-spiritual tourism, cultural tourism, and ecotourism. Emphasizing these pillars, the province has hosted festivals, championships, and a tourism promotion conference to showcase its offerings and establish partnerships.

Fam Trip and Infrastructure Upgrade

In a bid to gather feedback from tourism professionals and improve Điện Biên’s attractions and services, a familiarization trip was organized at the start of 2024. The province is home to 19 ethnic groups and boasts a rich cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO, along with 33 historical relics, including those associated with the Điện Biên Phủ victory. To support the influx of tourists, the transportation infrastructure, including the airport, has been enhanced.

Opening Ceremony and Expectations

The Opening Ceremony in March 2024 will coincide with the Ban Flower Festival. With an ambitious lineup of 169 events planned nationwide, the province aims to attract 1.3 million tourists and generate US$91 million in tourism revenue. The province’s goal is to establish Điện Biên as a standalone destination, not just a transit point, leveraging the momentum of the National Tourism Year 2024.

Officials are determined to strengthen Điện Biên’s position on the global tourism map. With the 2023 National Tourism Year contributing significantly to Vietnam’s economy, it is anticipated that the 2024 initiative in Điện Biên will take these gains further, offering new experiences to visitors and enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the region.

Ayesha Mumtaz

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media.

