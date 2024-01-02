Daiwa House Logistics Trust Acquires First Property Outside Japan

Daiwa House Logistics Trust (DHLT), a Singapore-listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has embarked on a major expansion beyond its home market of Japan. The trust has made its maiden acquisition outside of Japan, securing the D Project Tan Duc 2 warehouse near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This significant purchase, made from Daiwa House – the trust’s sponsor, was settled at VND 483 billion ($20 million), slightly under the independent valuation of VND 498 billion.

Strategic Location Amplifies Value

The newly acquired property is strategically situated in Long An province, a crucial area that connects Ho Chi Minh City to the vibrant Mekong Delta region. Further enhancing its value, the warehouse is entirely leased to a single tenant, Meito Transportation, under a 20-year agreement. The facility, a cold storage warehouse spanning 18,465 square meters, was completed in September, shortly before the acquisition.

Growth Prospects in the Dynamic Southeast Asian Economy

This significant move not only diversifies DHLT’s portfolio but also bolsters its presence in the dynamic Southeast Asian economy. With Vietnam’s promising GDP growth forecasts for the upcoming years, the trust is poised to capitalize on the region’s economic vibrancy. The trust’s manager expects the acquisition to be financed primarily through debt, which would take the trust’s aggregate leverage to 38.2 percent.

Impact on DHLT’s Portfolio

Following the deal, the Long An warehouse will account for about 3.1 percent of the trust’s total portfolio, which will then encompass 17 properties. This acquisition comes amidst Daiwa House’s series of investments in the region, including a recent acquisition in Binh Duong province and the expansion of its industrial business through the purchase of Storbest Holdings.