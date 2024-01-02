en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Daiwa House Logistics Trust Acquires First Property Outside Japan

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Daiwa House Logistics Trust Acquires First Property Outside Japan

Daiwa House Logistics Trust (DHLT), a Singapore-listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has embarked on a major expansion beyond its home market of Japan. The trust has made its maiden acquisition outside of Japan, securing the D Project Tan Duc 2 warehouse near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This significant purchase, made from Daiwa House – the trust’s sponsor, was settled at VND 483 billion ($20 million), slightly under the independent valuation of VND 498 billion.

Strategic Location Amplifies Value

The newly acquired property is strategically situated in Long An province, a crucial area that connects Ho Chi Minh City to the vibrant Mekong Delta region. Further enhancing its value, the warehouse is entirely leased to a single tenant, Meito Transportation, under a 20-year agreement. The facility, a cold storage warehouse spanning 18,465 square meters, was completed in September, shortly before the acquisition.

Growth Prospects in the Dynamic Southeast Asian Economy

This significant move not only diversifies DHLT’s portfolio but also bolsters its presence in the dynamic Southeast Asian economy. With Vietnam’s promising GDP growth forecasts for the upcoming years, the trust is poised to capitalize on the region’s economic vibrancy. The trust’s manager expects the acquisition to be financed primarily through debt, which would take the trust’s aggregate leverage to 38.2 percent.

Impact on DHLT’s Portfolio

Following the deal, the Long An warehouse will account for about 3.1 percent of the trust’s total portfolio, which will then encompass 17 properties. This acquisition comes amidst Daiwa House’s series of investments in the region, including a recent acquisition in Binh Duong province and the expansion of its industrial business through the purchase of Storbest Holdings.

0
Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc Reveals Financial Position

By BNN Correspondents

AMD: Poised for a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Amidst AI Boom

By Salman Khan

Wetherspoons Ushers in the New Year with a January Sale

By Nimrah Khatoon

Agios Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By BNN Correspondents

Janus International Group Announces Board Reshuffle, Welcomes New Dire ...
@Business · 55 seconds
Janus International Group Announces Board Reshuffle, Welcomes New Dire ...
heart comment 0
Stonybrook Capital Appoints New CEO to Boost International Presence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stonybrook Capital Appoints New CEO to Boost International Presence
Barclays Sued in Class Action Lawsuit over Epstein Ties: Investors Urged to Join

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Barclays Sued in Class Action Lawsuit over Epstein Ties: Investors Urged to Join
NetEase Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst New Gaming Regulations

By Muthana Al-Najjar

NetEase Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst New Gaming Regulations
NMG Issues Shares to Pave the Way for Sustainable Energy Revolution

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NMG Issues Shares to Pave the Way for Sustainable Energy Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
High Stakes and High Scores Anticipated in Upcoming Palace-Everton Clash
17 seconds
High Stakes and High Scores Anticipated in Upcoming Palace-Everton Clash
Spring 2024 Elections: A Pivotal Time for Milwaukee's Political Landscape
44 seconds
Spring 2024 Elections: A Pivotal Time for Milwaukee's Political Landscape
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
46 seconds
NFBC Draft Season: The Rise and Fall of Baseball Players' ADPs
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention
49 seconds
ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
58 seconds
Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon
Minnesota Vikings' High-Stakes Struggles: Unraveling the Performance and Future Direction
1 min
Minnesota Vikings' High-Stakes Struggles: Unraveling the Performance and Future Direction
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
2 mins
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
2 mins
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
3 mins
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app