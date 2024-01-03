en English
Sustainability

Community Engagement: A Catalyst for Sustainable Tourism

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Community Engagement: A Catalyst for Sustainable Tourism

Engagement of local communities in the development of tourism is gaining recognition as a decisive factor in achieving sustainability in the sector. By participating in tourism development, communities can reap not only economic benefits but also foster the preservation of their local culture, environment, and lifestyles. These elements are increasingly attractive to tourists seeking authentic experiences. In Son La province, policies have been implemented to support such initiatives, underscoring the importance of community participation in fostering a sustainable, rapidly developing tourism industry.

Community Involvement: A Key to Sustainable Tourism

Community-based tourism (CBT) initiatives, with their emphasis on community participation, have been widely accepted as a positive form of tourism activity. These initiatives promote pro-poor and sustainable strategies for marginalized communities. When the local community is involved in tourism, the positive impacts are manifold. They offer diverse job opportunities to locals, aid in the development of infrastructure and services, and support regional economic and social development.

Government’s Role in Encouraging Community-Based Tourism

The government’s role in developing community-based agrotourism is crucial. This includes space utilization, promotional efforts, and providing new plant nursery facilities. Furthermore, the government has an important role to play in preserving the environment and benefiting the community through agrotourism development. For example, since the Prime Minister’s 2014 decision to develop Moc Chau as a national tourist site, local districts have been actively establishing tourism hamlets, renovating cultural housing, developing safe culinary services, and producing traditional agricultural products using clean technology.

Challenges and Opportunities in Community-Based Tourism

Even with the evident benefits, challenges persist in the operationalization of community-based tourism. Small enterprises often face barriers in engaging with sustainability learning. However, communities of practice and social learning can play a significant role in promoting sustainability. Moreover, structured learning with tangible routines and regular interactions with peers can leverage communities of practice and create a supportive social environment for sustainability learning. The case of rural tourism development in China’s Wuzhen scenic area further illustrates the importance of community participation, tourism empowerment, and system construction in achieving sustainable tourism development.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

