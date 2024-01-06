en English
Cambodia

Commemorating 45 Years: Vietnam Honors Victory Over Genocidal Regime

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Commemorating 45 Years: Vietnam Honors Victory Over Genocidal Regime

On January 6th, the city of Hanoi commemorated the 45th anniversary of a historic victory that fortified Vietnam’s southwestern border and brought down the genocidal regime in Cambodia. The gathering was a testament to the longstanding solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, a bond that has withstood the test of time and turmoil.

(Read Also: Cambodian Trainees Face Earthquake Aftermath in Japan with Resilience and Hope)

Marking a Momentous Victory

On this day, an array of esteemed attendees came together to honor the victory that occurred on January 7, 1979. Among those present were the Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam, Vietnamese military figures and national heroes, foreign guests, war veterans, former volunteer soldiers and experts who served in Cambodia, as well as Cambodian students studying in Vietnam. The event was a poignant reminder of a united front comprising Vietnamese and Cambodian armies and people that triumphed, completely eliminating the genocidal dictatorship of Pol Pot.

Unshakeable Bonds and Shared Memories

Le Kim Anh, leader of the Hanoi Women’s Union and the city’s Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association, emphasized the enduring ties between the two nations. She recounted the valorous efforts made by Vietnam to safeguard its sovereignty and lend support to Cambodia against the Khmer Rouge regime. Former Vietnamese soldiers and experts also shared personal anecdotes about their experiences during the conflict, and the subsequent rebuilding of Cambodia.

(Read Also: Cambodian Monarch Demotes Senior Police Official: A Consequence of Disrespect)

Legacy of the Victory

The victory laid a foundation for an era of peace and prosperity in Cambodia. It also marked a significant advancement in border management and demarcation between the two nations. As part of the anniversary observance, 50 gift packages were distributed to veterans, former soldiers, experts, and Cambodian students in Vietnam, reflecting the spirit of camaraderie and gratitude that permeates the occasion.

0
Cambodia International Relations Vietnam
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Cambodia

