China Leverages CAFTA and RCEP for Tariff-Free Yarn Import from Vietnam

In a significant move that underscores the strength of international trade agreements, China has successfully imported six tonnes of blended yarn tariff-free from Vietnam. The import, facilitated through the border city of Dongxing in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is a testament to the power of economic cooperation and the seamless exchange of goods across borders. The yarn, a product of the cotton yarn production giant, Texhong International Group Limited, is destined for further processing into fabrics within China.

Plugging into Preferential Tariff Policies

The success of this transaction lies in the strategic capitalization on the preferential tariff policies offered by the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). These agreements have significantly reduced duty costs for companies like Texhong, which has seen a value of $2.5 million in tax breaks in just the first eight months of the year.

Unleashing the Power of RCEP

The RCEP, encompassing China, ASEAN member states, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, is a formidable force in global trade. Its primary goal is to eliminate tariffs on over 90 percent of goods traded among its members. The agreement has been instrumental in fostering robust trade relations among these nations since its inception in January 2022.

China-ASEAN Trade: A Success Story

Since the inception of CAFTA and the RCEP, trade between China and ASEAN has surged impressively. Bilateral trade hit $975.34 billion in 2022, marking ASEAN as China’s largest trading partner for three consecutive years. The agreements have also stimulated investments, with over $380 billion in two-way investments and more than 6,500 China-invested enterprises in ASEAN. The China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) has been pivotal in promoting trade, with Southeast Asian products gaining popularity in China. As the construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area continues, the region anticipates even stronger economic ties and prosperity.