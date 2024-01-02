en English
Chairman Hue Inspects Key Infrastructure and Petrochemical Projects in Vietnam

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Chairman Hue Inspects Key Infrastructure and Petrochemical Projects in Vietnam

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has inspected the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway project’s component No. 3 in Phu My township, and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, on January 2. The expressway project, with a total investment exceeding 17 trillion VND (approximately 698.5 million USD), traverses 53.7km through Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces and is divided into three segments managed by distinct entities.

Progress in Expressway Construction

Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s advancement in the 19.5km section of the expressway, almost completing the ground clearance as of December 31, 2023, was commended by Chairman Hue. He acknowledged the province’s efforts in ensuring the project stays on schedule.

Southern Petrochemical Complex Project

The Southern Petrochemical Complex Project, a joint venture with a 5.1 billion USD investment by Thailand’s Siam Cement Group (SCG) and Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), also received praise for its adherence to the timeline and contributions to the local development and Vietnam’s oil and gas sector strategy. The Chairman expressed his confidence in SCG and LSP’s commitment to applying scientific advancements, adhering to local laws, especially regarding environmental protection, and maintaining social responsibilities.

Support from Ministries and Local Authorities

Chairman Hue urged ministries and local authorities to back the companies to ensure the complex’s official inauguration in March. During its construction phase, the project has provided around 18,000 jobs. Upon its operational commencement, it is expected to offer over 1,000 jobs. The complex has begun trial operations as of December 25, 2023, and is anticipated to start commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.

Business Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

