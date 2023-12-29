en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodia and Vietnam Express Optimism for Strengthened Bilateral Relations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
Cambodia and Vietnam Express Optimism for Strengthened Bilateral Relations

In a recent strategic meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Sokha and Vietnamese ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang have projected a shared vision for strengthening ties between Cambodia and Vietnam. The two dignitaries deliberated on the ongoing security collaboration and the mutual advantages of bolstering partnerships across various domains including politics, trade, investment, education, and tourism.

Nurturing the Bond Between Law Enforcement Agencies

Sar Sokha affirmed the Vietnamese ambassador’s dedication to this mission and emphasized the significance of a robust bond between the law enforcement bodies of both nations. The close cooperation, encompassing the exchange of security information and resolving border disputes, is seen as a pivotal component in upholding regional security, stability, and social order, which in turn facilitates the economic progression of both countries. The recent successful visit of Prime Minister Hun Manet to Hanoi was also acknowledged as a positive stride towards augmenting bilateral relations.

Optimism and Mutual Respect in Diplomatic Relations

Seun Sam, an international relations researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, observed that it’s typical for diplomats to emphasize the positive facets of relations during discussions. He advised that both nations persist in respecting each other and pursuing cooperative efforts for the welfare of their respective citizens.

Emergent Foreign Policies and Diplomatic Successes

Despite certain challenges, Cambodia’s foreign policy has been lauded for enhancing the country’s international standing. The ruling Cambodian People’s Party has outlined the foreign policy for the new term 2023-2028, focusing on pacifism and adopting a soft yet resolute stance in international relations. The newly elected Prime Minister, Hun Manet, has been commended for his diplomatic triumphs and active participation in regional and international forums. Similarly, Vietnam, governed by the Communist Party, has elevated ties with the world’s top powers, including former adversaries, China and the United States, as part of their ‘bamboo diplomacy’.

0
Cambodia International Relations Vietnam
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
@Accidents · 42 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
heart comment 0
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Battambang Transforms Waste Management with Sustainable Practices and Recycling Initiatives

By Rafia Tasleem

Battambang Transforms Waste Management with Sustainable Practices and Recycling Initiatives
Cambodia’s Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements
Dith Tina Urges Government Working Group to Serve Public Diligently

By Rafia Tasleem

Dith Tina Urges Government Working Group to Serve Public Diligently
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
7 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
9 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
10 mins
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
10 mins
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
10 mins
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
12 mins
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
13 mins
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
13 mins
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
14 mins
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
31 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
36 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
42 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
42 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
45 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
45 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
4 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app