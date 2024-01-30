Bridging the Digital Gender Gap: The Empower Her Tech Programme in Vietnam

In its pursuit of digital transformation, Vietnam is grappling with a persistent technological gender gap. Recent studies spotlight a reality where women have limited access to digital resources, thereby restricting their educational and professional growth. This is where the Empower Her Tech programme, an initiative by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Alobase Technology and Services JSC, comes into play. The programme aims to foster digital skills among young female entrepreneurs and women aged 18-35 with non-technical startup ideas, thereby narrowing the digital divide.

Addressing the Digital Gender Disparity

From a pool of 300 applicants, 60 participants were selected for the Empower Her Tech programme. The training encompassed digital tools like the no-code website builder Wix, generative AI technology, and the design platform Canva. The end goal? To empower these women to leverage digital resources for their professional advancement and, in turn, contribute to an inclusive sustainable development.

Feedback and Future Plans

The programme has been met with positive feedback. Ramla Khalidi, the UNDP's Resident Representative in Vietnam, lauded the initiative as a crucial step towards reducing gender inequality in digital technology. But the plan doesn't stop here. Future actions include the creation of a community of young female entrepreneurs and the distribution of a handbook on digital tools to educational institutions nationwide. Such efforts are expected to benefit a wider audience, stretching beyond gender lines.

Implications for Vietnam's Digital Future

This initiative represents a crucial step in Vietnam's national digital programme, which seeks to transition into a digital government, economy, and society by 2030. By empowering women with digital skills and knowledge, the Empower Her Tech programme is not just bridging the gender gap in the tech sector but also contributing to the broader digital transformation of the nation.