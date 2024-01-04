en English
Vietnam

Bridgestone Vietnam Constructs New Bridge, Strengthening Community Safety and Mobility

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
Bridgestone Vietnam Constructs New Bridge, Strengthening Community Safety and Mobility

Bridgestone Tire Sales Vietnam Limited Liability Company has taken a momentous leap towards actualizing its corporate social responsibility with the construction of a new bridge in Soc Trang Province, Vietnam. The new bridge replaces the Truong Tho Bridge, originally erected in 2008, which had deteriorated considerably, imperiling the over 225 households it served, including 153 children.

The Bridge to Knowledge Project

The new bridge is a part of Bridgestone’s ‘Bridge to Knowledge’ project, initiated in 2019. Spanning 27 meters in length and 3.3 meters in width, the bridge can shoulder a load of up to three tons. This infrastructural development ensures not only the safety of the local community but also smoothens the transportation and trade of goods and agricultural products.

(Read Also: State Bank of Vietnam Maintains Supportive Financial Policies for 2024)

Aligning with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment

This initiative dovetails with the ‘Bridgestone E8 Commitment’, which underscores contributions to society and comfort in mobility. The project stands as the 10th bridge constructed by Bridgestone Vietnam, underscoring the company’s dedication to its mission of ‘Serving Society with Superior Quality.’

(Read Also: Vietnam’s Battle with Capital Disbursement: A Race Against Time)

Cooperative Efforts in Construction

The Truong Tho Bridge project saw cooperation from various sources. The local government, Bridgestone’s distributor in Soc Trang, E-XPRO Advertising Company Limited, and the inhabitants of Truong Khanh village all played a part. Naoki Inutsuka, representing Bridgestone Vietnam, emphasized the importance of this bridge as a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to society.

0
Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Vietnam

