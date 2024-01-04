Bridgestone Vietnam Constructs New Bridge, Strengthening Community Safety and Mobility

Bridgestone Tire Sales Vietnam Limited Liability Company has taken a momentous leap towards actualizing its corporate social responsibility with the construction of a new bridge in Soc Trang Province, Vietnam. The new bridge replaces the Truong Tho Bridge, originally erected in 2008, which had deteriorated considerably, imperiling the over 225 households it served, including 153 children.

The Bridge to Knowledge Project

The new bridge is a part of Bridgestone’s ‘Bridge to Knowledge’ project, initiated in 2019. Spanning 27 meters in length and 3.3 meters in width, the bridge can shoulder a load of up to three tons. This infrastructural development ensures not only the safety of the local community but also smoothens the transportation and trade of goods and agricultural products.

Aligning with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment

This initiative dovetails with the ‘Bridgestone E8 Commitment’, which underscores contributions to society and comfort in mobility. The project stands as the 10th bridge constructed by Bridgestone Vietnam, underscoring the company’s dedication to its mission of ‘Serving Society with Superior Quality.’

Cooperative Efforts in Construction

The Truong Tho Bridge project saw cooperation from various sources. The local government, Bridgestone’s distributor in Soc Trang, E-XPRO Advertising Company Limited, and the inhabitants of Truong Khanh village all played a part. Naoki Inutsuka, representing Bridgestone Vietnam, emphasized the importance of this bridge as a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to society.

