Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination

In a significant move, NASDAQ-listed company, Blue World Acquisition Corporation (BWAQ) has deposited an Extension Fee of $60,000 to extend the deadline for completing its inaugural business combination to February 2, 2024. This remarkable initiative was jointly funded by Blue World Holdings Limited, the company’s sponsor, and Fuji Solar Co., Ltd, a notable indirect shareholder of Vietnam Sunergy Cell Company Limited or TOYO Solar.

Details of the Agreement

The Extension Fee was deposited into Blue World’s trust account as a part of the terms set by an Agreement and Plan of Merger, originally established on August 10, 2023, and later amended on December 6, 2023. This agreement involves Blue World, TOYO Solar, Fuji Solar, and other parties.

Issuance of Promissory Notes

In response to the payment of the Extension Fee, Blue World issued unsecured promissory notes to both the Sponsor and Fuji Solar as evidence of the deposit, further strengthening the trust and commitment between the parties involved.

TOYO Solar’s Ambitious Plans

TOYO Solar, being an indirect subsidiary of Fuji Solar, has expressed its commitment to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider, with plans to expand its production capacity to 6GW, indicating an impressive growth plan for the company.