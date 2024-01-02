en English
Business

Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination

In a significant move, NASDAQ-listed company, Blue World Acquisition Corporation (BWAQ) has deposited an Extension Fee of $60,000 to extend the deadline for completing its inaugural business combination to February 2, 2024. This remarkable initiative was jointly funded by Blue World Holdings Limited, the company’s sponsor, and Fuji Solar Co., Ltd, a notable indirect shareholder of Vietnam Sunergy Cell Company Limited or TOYO Solar.

Details of the Agreement

The Extension Fee was deposited into Blue World’s trust account as a part of the terms set by an Agreement and Plan of Merger, originally established on August 10, 2023, and later amended on December 6, 2023. This agreement involves Blue World, TOYO Solar, Fuji Solar, and other parties.

Issuance of Promissory Notes

In response to the payment of the Extension Fee, Blue World issued unsecured promissory notes to both the Sponsor and Fuji Solar as evidence of the deposit, further strengthening the trust and commitment between the parties involved.

TOYO Solar’s Ambitious Plans

TOYO Solar, being an indirect subsidiary of Fuji Solar, has expressed its commitment to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider, with plans to expand its production capacity to 6GW, indicating an impressive growth plan for the company.

Business Energy Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

