Blackpink’s Lisa Spotlights Vietnamese Brand DATT in Music Video

Blackpink’s Lisa, known for her fashion-forward statements, set another milestone in her illustrious career by wearing a Vietnamese brand, DATT’s dress in her music video cover of Britney Spears’ hit song, ‘My Only Wish’. The cover was a heartwarming Christmas gift to her ardent fans, further solidifying Lisa’s status as an internationally recognized fashion and music icon.

Vietnamese Design in Spotlight

The dress, part of DATT’s 2023 Autumn-Winter collection named ‘Babylon’, is a fine example of incorporating Y2K fashion elements into contemporary designs. Crafted from chiffon, the dress features a shirt-like top and a skort bottom, a combination that has caught the fancy of many Vietnamese celebrities. Notable personalities sporting this design include Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 runner-up Huong Ly, and Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 runner-up Che Nguyen Quynh Chau.

Lisa’s Unstoppable Ascend

Born as Pranpriya Manoban, Lisa debuted with Blackpink in 2016, rising swiftly in the Korean pop (K-pop) world. She embarked on her solo career in 2021 with the album ‘Lalisa’, a move that brought her unprecedented success. Her track ‘Money’ from the album has crossed over 1 billion streams on Spotify, making Lisa the first female K-pop artist to achieve this remarkable feat.

Lisa: A Fashion Maven

Apart from her soaring music career, Lisa has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry. She has become a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Celine and Bulgari, standing testament to her influence in the fashion world. The recent showcasing of the Vietnamese brand’s dress in Lisa’s music video is just another endorsement of her fashion prowess and her commitment to bringing diverse fashion cultures to the global stage.