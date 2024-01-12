en English
Business

Bankruptcy Inescapable for Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
In a bid to recover from crippling financial debts, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has determined the bankruptcy of the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) as inevitable. The ministry now focuses on restructuring the corporation while retaining its workforce of experienced shipbuilders. Founded in 2013, SBIC resulted from the reorganization of Vinashin Group and was burdened by a substantial debt of over 4 billion USD inherited from its predecessor.

A Struggle with Debt

Despite SBIC’s profitable ship-building operations in recent years, the earnings have been insufficient to cover the financial burdens carried over from the Vinashin era. Vinashin, the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group, was mired in a severe debt crisis between 2000 and 2010, largely due to mismanagement and lack of transparency.

Bankruptcy as a Path Forward

The liquidation of SBIC, following bankruptcy laws, ensures debt repayment, salary payment, and social insurance for its workers. The MoT has conducted a comprehensive review of SBIC and is working on a roadmap designed to maximize asset recovery while minimizing the use of the state budget. This bankruptcy will enable the transfer of ownership and allow member shipbuilding companies to operate free from old debt, potentially increasing their efficiency.

Preparing for a New Beginning

SBIC is currently coordinating personnel reorganization and working closely with the MoT to ensure smooth bankruptcy procedures. The MoT has requested thorough assessments from SBIC’s businesses to prepare for the bankruptcy process, which includes 147 former Vinashin member companies that have yet to be restructured. As the corporation navigates these challenging waters, the hope is that the restructuring will eventually set all these member companies on a course to profitability, free from the shadows of past debts.

Business Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

