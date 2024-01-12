Bankruptcy Inescapable for Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

In a bid to recover from crippling financial debts, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has determined the bankruptcy of the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) as inevitable. The ministry now focuses on restructuring the corporation while retaining its workforce of experienced shipbuilders. Founded in 2013, SBIC resulted from the reorganization of Vinashin Group and was burdened by a substantial debt of over 4 billion USD inherited from its predecessor.

A Struggle with Debt

Despite SBIC’s profitable ship-building operations in recent years, the earnings have been insufficient to cover the financial burdens carried over from the Vinashin era. Vinashin, the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group, was mired in a severe debt crisis between 2000 and 2010, largely due to mismanagement and lack of transparency.

Bankruptcy as a Path Forward

The liquidation of SBIC, following bankruptcy laws, ensures debt repayment, salary payment, and social insurance for its workers. The MoT has conducted a comprehensive review of SBIC and is working on a roadmap designed to maximize asset recovery while minimizing the use of the state budget. This bankruptcy will enable the transfer of ownership and allow member shipbuilding companies to operate free from old debt, potentially increasing their efficiency.

Preparing for a New Beginning

SBIC is currently coordinating personnel reorganization and working closely with the MoT to ensure smooth bankruptcy procedures. The MoT has requested thorough assessments from SBIC’s businesses to prepare for the bankruptcy process, which includes 147 former Vinashin member companies that have yet to be restructured. As the corporation navigates these challenging waters, the hope is that the restructuring will eventually set all these member companies on a course to profitability, free from the shadows of past debts.