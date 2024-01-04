en English
Agriculture

An Giang Province Bolsters Organic Palmyra Palm Cultivation for Future Sustainability

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
An Giang Province Bolsters Organic Palmyra Palm Cultivation for Future Sustainability

An Giang Province, a region in Vietnam known for its sprawling, majestic palmyra palms, has set in motion an ambitious plan to broaden the cultivation of organic palmyra palm trees and fortify the production and sale of palm-derived products for local and global markets.

Palmyra Palms: The Lifeline of An Giang

The province, notably Tri Tôn District and Tịnh Biên Town, boasts over 35,000 palmyra palms, a life-sustaining source for the local Khmer ethnic population. These trees, with their impressive longevity of up to a hundred years, are a linchpin in the region’s economy, contributing significantly to sugar production from flower nectar and fruit processing.

Chau Don, a local nectar harvester, embodies this traditional occupation, which has been the backbone of families in the region for generations. The palmyra palm trees, often referred to as the ‘Tree of Life’ by the locals, provide not only a source of income but also a sense of identity and cultural significance.

Fostering Organic Farming and Sustainability

The People’s Committee of An Giang has delineated clear objectives for the advancement of this sector. By 2025, the target is to increase the count of 40-year-old organic palm trees to 200 and establish at least one certified production chain. The long-term objective, set for 2030, aims to dedicate 500 trees to organic production. Furthermore, the plan focuses on ensuring that by 2025, 80% of organic palmyra products have committed buyers, a figure that is projected to reach 100% by 2030.

Involving and Educating the Local Community

Integral to this initiative is imparting education on organic farming techniques to locals, aiding in brand creation and promotion, identifying potential export markets, and securing organic certification for palm-growing areas. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in conjunction with local authorities, will oversee the survey of potential organic palm areas and collaborate on palm sugar production, thereby promoting a comprehensive and sustainable approach to the cultivation and use of this vital resource.

Agriculture Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

