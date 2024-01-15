en English
Business

32 Enterprises Honored with Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
32 Enterprises Honored with Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award 2024

On January 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award was conferred on thirty-two enterprises, honoring their excellence in brand development and significant contributions to the local economy. The award, now in its fourth year, was presented by the municipal People’s Committee and celebrated companies across various sectors, including building materials, consumer goods, garment and textile, food, and services.

‘Renovation and Sustainability’: The Theme for This Year’s Award

This year’s award theme, ‘Renovation and Sustainability’, emphasized the importance of innovation, legal compliance, and corporate social responsibility. Among the recipients were renowned companies such as Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC, Viettien Garment JSC, Dien Quang Lamp JSC, Masan Consumer, and VISSAN JSC. These companies were recognized for their sound human resources policies and effective marketing strategies.

First-Time Winners and Repeat Awardees

Of the thirty-two awardees, 13 were first-time recipients, while 19 had previously received the honor. These companies have collectively employed 57,000 workers, generated over VND255 trillion ($10.4 billion) in revenue, and contributed nearly VND1 trillion to the state budget over the past year.

Fostering Brand Reputation and Green Transition

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the municipal People’s Committee gave commendations to the winners and encouraged them to lead the city’s green growth and digital transformation initiatives. The award, co-organized by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Sai Gon Times Group, is aimed at bolstering the reputation of both the Ho Chi Minh City brand and the Vietnam national brand. It also mirrors the enterprises’ ability to adapt to challenges and concentrate on a green transition.

Business
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

