16-year-old Prodigy Lê Chúc An Shines at VGA Golf Awards 2023

At the luminous Hanoi Opera House, the VGA Golf Awards 2023 marked a triumphant return after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus. The grand event celebrated the indomitable spirit and remarkable achievements of Vietnamese golfers, serving as a beacon of hope for the future of this sport in the country.

A Night of Glittering Accolades

The ceremony's spotlight was firmly fixed on the 16-year-old golfing prodigy, Lê Chúc An. An bagged two prestigious awards: 'Female Golfer of the Year' and 'Young Female Golfer of the Year.' This recognition is a testament to her exceptional talent and perseverance, reflected in a gleaming roster of successes including a National Golf Championship gold medal, participation in the 32nd SEA Games and 19th Asian Games, and a position among the world's top 400 amateur golfers.

Other Winners of the Night

Not to be eclipsed, Nguyễn Anh Minh was bestowed with the 'Male Golfer of the Year' award, a tribute to his unparalleled performance in both domestic and international arenas. His accolades include a bronze at the 32nd SEA Games and a resounding victory in the Faldo Series Asia.

Meanwhile, young golfer Lê Khánh Hưng was decorated with the 'Young Male of the Year' award. Hưng's victory at the SEA Games in Cambodia and his numerous wins in the US make him the first Vietnamese to achieve such an honor.

Popular Choices and Professional Excellence

The coveted 'Most Favourite Golfer of the Year' went to 13-year-old prodigy, Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng. This title, chosen by an adoring fanbase, showcased his growing popularity, fueled by his remarkable achievements both locally and internationally.

Professional golfer Trương Chí Quân was recognized as the 'VGA Tour Golfer of the Year,' while Hanoi was bestowed with the 'Best Golf Association of the Year' title, further amplifying the city's standing in the golfing world.

Looking Ahead: VGA's 2024 Competition Calendar

The VGA also unveiled its 2024 competition calendar, outlining five professional VGA Tour events along with additional tournaments designed specifically for amateur and young golfers. This announcement underscores VGA's unwavering commitment to nurturing golf talent and promoting the sport's growth in Vietnam.